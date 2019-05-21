One of the most talked about features of Apple Card has nothing to do with the actual rewards, software, or privacy features of the card. If everyone is an agreement about one thing when it comes to Apple Card, it's that the physical titanium card is gorgeous . But, a lot of people don't know that Apple Card isn't the only credit card on the market made out of a metal. They're actually more common than you might think, and they also have impressive benefits and user experiences to back their satisfyingly indestructible design so you'll know you're earning solid rewards when you swipe or tap that solid-as-a-rock card.

No matter what card you chose, you're not only getting solid rewards, but a piece of literally solid metal to use when making your next purchase.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.