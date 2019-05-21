Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
One of the most talked about features of Apple Card has nothing to do with the actual rewards, software, or privacy features of the card. If everyone is an agreement about one thing when it comes to Apple Card, it's that the physical titanium card is gorgeous. But, a lot of people don't know that Apple Card isn't the only credit card on the market made out of a metal. They're actually more common than you might think, and they also have impressive benefits and user experiences to back their satisfyingly indestructible design so you'll know you're earning solid rewards when you swipe or tap that solid-as-a-rock card.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: A travel monster
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat this signup bonus, even if it is comes on one of the most bendy metal cards. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Always get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are absolutely no blackout dates or travel restrictions for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Travel fancy
Get into all the airport lounges with this metal card, with a signup bonus that's just as fancy. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new American Express Platinum Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. You also get a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. This is the strongest metal card on the market right now.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: A worthy adversary
This metal card does give the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card a run for its money. Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. You can also earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels through January 2020 and receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. The Capital One Venture card also features no blackout dates for any airlines or hotel.
American Express® Gold Card: Dine in style
This metal card is a food earning beast, with major rewards across dining, grocery shopping, and even food delivery. It is also one of the strongest metal cards out there. Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. restaurants. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with The Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, and more.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card: For the foodies
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a metal card built for your inner foodie and your nightlife, with an insane cash back bonus to start you off. New cardholders earn a one-time $500 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases.
No matter what card you chose, you're not only getting solid rewards, but a piece of literally solid metal to use when making your next purchase.
