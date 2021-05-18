Best Mint Mobile phones iMore 2021

When it comes to mobile phones, you probably think of the big three carriers in the US, which are Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. But did you know that there are more affordable options out there, like Mint Mobile? With Mint Mobile, you're getting a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers low-cost, direct-to-consumer mobile phone plans in the US. To do this, it uses the T-Mobile cellular network that is already in place. Here are the best Mint Mobile phones that you can get right now.

Iphone 12 Red Final

The best iPhone: iPhone 12

Staff favorite

The iPhone 12 is the best flagship iPhone for most people. You get your choice of five beautiful colors; it comes with up to 256GB of storage, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, blazing-fast A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a two camera lens system with Wide and Ultra Wide. It's the latest and greatest, all on a super affordable MVNO.

From $829 at Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S20 F3 5g Render

Best Android for most people: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This is one of the best Android phones for most people, considering the price. It has a sturdy design with a few fun color options, an impressive camera system with 3x optical zoom, a 120Hz display, all-day battery life, and at least three years of software updates, which is rare for Android.

$749 at Mint Mobile
Iphone 12 Pro Silver

Perfect for pros: iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is like the iPhone 12, but better. You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, four elegant color options, a triple-lens camera system with Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto, a Ceramic Shield front glass screen, up to 512GB of storage, and the ability to take ProRAW images. This one is great for those who need a little extra oomph.

From $999 at Mint Mobile
Iphone 12 Mini Green Select

Small but mighty: iPhone 12 mini

If you prefer a smaller phone, then the iPhone 12 mini takes everything about the iPhone 12 but puts it into a smaller 5.4-inch display. You still get the A14, up to 256GB storage, Face ID, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, and even five colors. Just be aware that since it's smaller, the battery won't last as long, but you can use it one-handed with ease.

From $729 at Mint Mobile
Google Pixel 4a Render

Affordable Google phone: Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Google Pixel 4a 5G offers amazing value for the price. You get flagship Android features at a budget-friendly price point. The phone is easy to use one-handed, has a stunning AMOLED display, fast performance, and three years of software support from Google.

$499 at Mint Mobile
Iphone 12 Pro Max Gold Final

Go big or go home: iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the best of the best. It's like the iPhone 12 Pro, but with a giant 6.7-inch screen and an even better camera system with ƒ/2.2 aperture (iPhone 12 Pro only has ƒ/2.0 aperture) and 5x optical zoom range (compared to 4x on iPhone 12 Pro). Plus, the battery will last the longest out of the entire iPhone 12 lineup due to its sheer size.

From $1099 at Mint Mobile
iPhone SE (2020)

Best overall value: iPhone SE

The iPhone SE is one of the best iPhones as far as value is concerned. You get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a Home button for Touch ID, a fast A13 Bionic chip, up to 256GB of storage, a single Wide camera lens system with support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting, and all-day battery. It's a great phone for those who still want a Home button and some newer features.

From $399 at Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Render

Accept no compromises: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

If you want the absolute best of the best when it comes to Android devices, then you want the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. This phone has a gorgeous design with a quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a top-notch camera system, and it even works with the S Pen. And if you want to go into technicalities, the Snapdragon 888 processor is super fast, but this doesn't come cheap.

$1299 at Mint Mobile
Iphone 11 Colorful

Still a great choice: iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is older, but it's still a great device. You have six colors to choose from; you get a dual-camera system with Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, the fast A13 Bionic chip, 4K video recording, Night mode, and a battery that lasts all day. If you don't need the latest and greatest and want to save some dough, this is a great choice.

From $599 at Mint Mobile
iPhone XR (Yellow)

Affordable Face ID: iPhone XR

If you want to enjoy Face ID without coughing up a lot of dough, then the iPhone XR is a good option to consider. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display, snappy A12 Bionic chip, Dual SIM support, up to 256GB storage, and a single 12MP Wide lens camera. It may be older, but it's still the most affordable way to experience Face ID for yourself.

From $499 at Mint Mobile

Do more with the best Mint Mobile phones

With Mint Mobile, you can get the best iPhone or best Android phone as well as a super-low monthly plan. Mint Mobile's plans start at $15 a month for 4GB of data, and you essentially pay for three months at a time, and there are six or 12-month plans available. The best value is the Unlimited 5G + 4G LTE data plan, which is $30 a month for three months at a time. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk and text, 5G + 4G LTE high-speed data through T-Mobile's network, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, a free 3-in-1 SIM card (other carriers charge for this), and Wi-Fi calling & texting.

As far as recommendations on the best Mint Mobile phones, you absolutely can't go wrong with the iPhone 12, which we recommend as the best iPhone for most people. It has a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, Wide and Ultra Wide camera lenses, the fast A14 Bionic chip, five amazing colors, and Face ID. If you want to shoot and edit in ProRAW format or want the Telephoto lens for close-ups, then the iPhone 12 Pro is the way to go.

If you're considering an Android device and want the absolute crème de la crème, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the way to go. It has an amazing four camera system and other powerful specs, but it will cost a pretty penny. For those who want a Google phone, then the Google Pixel 4a is a great value, as it packs in some great flagship features at a low price.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.