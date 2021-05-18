Best Mint Mobile phones iMore 2021

When it comes to mobile phones, you probably think of the big three carriers in the US, which are Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. But did you know that there are more affordable options out there, like Mint Mobile? With Mint Mobile, you're getting a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers low-cost, direct-to-consumer mobile phone plans in the US. To do this, it uses the T-Mobile cellular network that is already in place. Here are the best Mint Mobile phones that you can get right now.

Do more with the best Mint Mobile phones

With Mint Mobile, you can get the best iPhone or best Android phone as well as a super-low monthly plan. Mint Mobile's plans start at $15 a month for 4GB of data, and you essentially pay for three months at a time, and there are six or 12-month plans available. The best value is the Unlimited 5G + 4G LTE data plan, which is $30 a month for three months at a time. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk and text, 5G + 4G LTE high-speed data through T-Mobile's network, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, a free 3-in-1 SIM card (other carriers charge for this), and Wi-Fi calling & texting.

As far as recommendations on the best Mint Mobile phones, you absolutely can't go wrong with the iPhone 12, which we recommend as the best iPhone for most people. It has a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, Wide and Ultra Wide camera lenses, the fast A14 Bionic chip, five amazing colors, and Face ID. If you want to shoot and edit in ProRAW format or want the Telephoto lens for close-ups, then the iPhone 12 Pro is the way to go.

If you're considering an Android device and want the absolute crème de la crème, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the way to go. It has an amazing four camera system and other powerful specs, but it will cost a pretty penny. For those who want a Google phone, then the Google Pixel 4a is a great value, as it packs in some great flagship features at a low price.