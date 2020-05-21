Best Monitor Arms for LG 27UD88 iMore 2020
The LG 27UD88 is a great 4K monitor that comes with its own stand. However, whether you want to clear some desk space, set your monitor at a more ergonomic position, or just want more control over your monitor's height, you'll want to check out one of these great mounting arms for your workspace. Each of these arms supports more than the LG27UD88's 13.3 lbs, and each supports the required 100 x 100mm VESA mounting setup.
- Beyond basics: AmazonBasics Premium Lift Engine Arm Mount
- Great budget option: VIVO Single Monitor Adjustable Desk Mount
- Heavy duty: 3M Desk Mount Monitor Arm
- Dual-wield monitors: VIVO Dual Arm Monitor Desk Mount
- Manage your cables: EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount
Great budget option: VIVO Single Monitor Adjustable Desk Mount
This is a good stand for a decent price. The arm fully extends to suit your needs, and provides 15-degrees of tilt in every direction as well as 360-degrees of swivel, letting you easily orient your monitor between landscape and portrait positions. This arm is compatible with screens that measure 13 to 17-inches and can hold up 22 pounds of weight.
Heavy duty: 3M Desk Mount Monitor Arm
This is a tough, heavy-duty monitor arm that supports up to 30 pounds, which is definitely enough to support the LG 27UD88. Despite this strength, the arms are actually hollow, allowing you to run your cables through, keeping your workspace tidy and free of clutter. This arm features a clamp and grommet that is compatible with desks up to 2.36-inches thick.
Dual-wield monitors: VIVO Dual Arm Monitor Desk Mount
If you've picked up two LG 27UD88s and need to mount them both, this is a great option. It features a heavy-duty clamp so that the weight of two monitors won't cause it to tip over, and each arm is independent of the other so you can adjust each screen to the perfect height for your needs. Each mount can hold up to 14.3 pounds of weight each and offers 90-degree tilt, 180-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation.
Manage your cables: EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount
EleTab's VESA arm features a full 90-degree up and down tilt, full landscape and portrait swivel, and channels for holding your monitor's cables to help keep your desk neat. This monitor arm fits screens that range in sizes from 17 to 32 inches and can hold up to 17.6 pounds of weight.
The bottom line
When it comes to an excellent monitor arm for your LG 27UD88, the AmazonBasics Premium Lift Engine Arm Mount is a great choice. This arm allows you to conveniently rotate your monitor's positioning from landscape to portrait, depending on your activity.
If you have more than one monitor, the VIVO Dual Arm Monitor Desk Mount is definitely one to watch for as this product features two arms that can each hold up 14-pound monitors. It also comes equipped with a sturdy clamping system to ensure your monitors will not tip over from the weight.
The EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount has a nice balance of price and ease-of-use, wide tilt angles, and built-in cable management as great additional perks. You can't go wrong with any of these monitor arms as they all can hold and boost the LG 27UD88.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
