Best Monitor Arms for LG 27UD88 iMore 2020

The LG 27UD88 is a great 4K monitor that comes with its own stand. However, whether you want to clear some desk space, set your monitor at a more ergonomic position, or just want more control over your monitor's height, you'll want to check out one of these great mounting arms for your workspace. Each of these arms supports more than the LG27UD88's 13.3 lbs, and each supports the required 100 x 100mm VESA mounting setup.

The bottom line

When it comes to an excellent monitor arm for your LG 27UD88, the AmazonBasics Premium Lift Engine Arm Mount is a great choice. This arm allows you to conveniently rotate your monitor's positioning from landscape to portrait, depending on your activity.

If you have more than one monitor, the VIVO Dual Arm Monitor Desk Mount is definitely one to watch for as this product features two arms that can each hold up 14-pound monitors. It also comes equipped with a sturdy clamping system to ensure your monitors will not tip over from the weight.

The EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount has a nice balance of price and ease-of-use, wide tilt angles, and built-in cable management as great additional perks. You can't go wrong with any of these monitor arms as they all can hold and boost the LG 27UD88.