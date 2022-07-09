Best monitor arms (single and dual) iMore 2022

The best monitor arms save your desktop and your neck. The stand that came with your monitor is probably serviceable but I've never come across a monitor with a stand I'd truly call "great," even among the best monitors you can buy. At best, your monitor moves up and down when you want it to, and at worst, they take up too much space on your desk. That's why getting a mounting arm is a great idea for any workspace. It gets your monitor up off your desk and clears space, making more room for your computer.

Our recommendations

These are all great monitor arms, but I'd pick up the EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount if I were getting one. It's a nice balance between price and ease-of-use, wide tilt angles, and built-in cable management as great additional perks make it one of the best monitor arms you can get for the price, even if some of those great USB-C monitors have made that less of a concern than it used to be. But it'd be hard to go wrong with any of the monitor arms on this list. Each has the strength to hold most common monitors.

EleTab also makes a Dual-Arm monitor desk mount for anyone who needs to mount two monitors, which lets you freely adjust both screens as you need to. Both arms can hold most flat-screen monitors under 18 lbs.