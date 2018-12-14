A mounting arm is a great way to clear up desk space and add some freedom of movement to your monitor. Whether you've got a single screen or dual displays, mounting arms can help give you the exact monitor positioning that you're looking for. Here are some options.
Beyond basics
AmazonBasics Premium Lift Engine Arm Mount
This monitor arm attaches to your desk with a sturdy clip, lets you easily rotate your monitor between landscape and portrait orientation, and has a tilt range of 70 degrees back and five degrees forward. It supports displays up to 25 pounds.
Great budget option
VIVO Single Monitor Adjustable Desk Mount
This is a good stand at a decent price. The arm fully extends as you need it to, provides 15 degrees of tilt in every direction, and 360 degrees of swivel, letting you easily orient your monitor between landscape and portrait positions. It also supports displays up to 22 pounds.
Heavy duty
3M Desk Mount Monitor Arm
This is a tough, heavy-duty monitor arm. Despite its strength, the arms are actually hollow, allowing you to run your cables through the arm to tidy up your workspace. It supports monitors up to 30 pounds, which should be enough to hold up an iMac.
Manage your cables
EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount
EleTab's VESA arm features full 90-degree up and down tilt, full landscape and portrait swivel, and channels for holding your monitor's cables to help keep your desk neat. It supports monitors up to 17.6 pounds.
Dual-wield monitors
VIVO Dual-Arm Monitor Stand
If you've picked up two monitors and need to mount them both, this is a great option. It features a heavy-duty clamp so the weight of two monitors won't cause it to tip over, and each arm is independent of the other so you can adjust each screen to the perfect height for your needs. Each arm supports monitors weighing up to 14.3 pounds.
Manage every cable in existance
EleTab Dual-Arm Monitor Desk Mount
Like its one-armed counterpart, this dual-arm desk mount from EleTab offers detachable cable management clamps that let you cleanly route your cables behind your monitor. Each arm supports monitors up to 17.6 pounds.
Nowhere near basic
AmazonBasics Premium Dual Monitor Stand
AmazonBasic's dual-monitor stand takes after the single-monitor version, with both arms offering a tilt range of 70 degrees back and five degrees forward, and offer a wide range of motion. The monitor attachment plates support both 100 by 100mm and 75 by 75mm. Each arm supports monitors up to 20 pounds.
Adapt your stand
Husky Mounts VESA Adapter Plate
The arms on the rest of this list primarily support the 100 by 100mm VESA size, a common size for the mounting bracket on a lot of monitors. If you've got a monitor with a larger mounting bracket, up to 200 by 200mm, this plate from Husky Mounts will let you adapt any of the arms on this list to hold your monitor.
These are all great monitor arms, but if I was getting one, I'd pick up the EleTab Single Monitor Desk Mount. It's a nice balance of price and ease-of-use, wide tilt angles, and built-in cable management as great additional perks. But it'd be hard to go wrong with any of the monitors on this list. Each has the strength to hold most common monitors.
