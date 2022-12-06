Best monitor stands 2022

Desktop real estate often comes at a price. Either you have a cluttered workstation that is impossible to keep organized, or you're always looking for things you've had to move out of reach. That's where a monitor stand can help. Our favorite is the VIVO Dual Desk Mount because it pulls your monitors up and out of the way, so you gain more surface area. This monitor isn't the only one that makes our list of favorites. Look at this list of the best monitor stands to find one that works for you.

Rise up with any of these impressive stands

VIVO dual monitor desk mount stand Suspend two monitors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supports two monitors + Fully articulating + Takes up no space on your desk + Cable management system Reasons to avoid - Cannot individually adjust the height of both monitors

This sleek model from VIVO attaches to the rear of almost any surface with a C-clamp or bolt-through grommet. Since it doesn't sit directly on your desk, it frees up tons of space. This model supports up to 22 pounds and works well for televisions and tablets.

You'll love the VIVO for its quality craftsmanship and thoughtful features. It can hold two 13-27-inch monitors, though it's a tight squeeze for two larger screens. Monitors can be positioned vertically or horizontally, which is endlessly helpful. My sole complaint here is that you can't individually adjust the height of both monitors. When you move one monitor, the other follows.

This unit is easy to assemble, has a great cable management system, and provides one of the sturdiest platforms for dual-monitor setups today. The clamp that holds the VIVO in place can fit on desks up to 4 inches thick, so it's guaranteed to work in any space. If you need an affordable dual monitor system, the VIVO is in its own class.

The VIVO pulls two monitors up and out of the way so you can focus on work and not desk clutter.

HUANUO monitor risers Fits anywhere Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sturdy construction + Supports up to 44-pounds + Two for the price of one + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - No cable hiding

When you don't have the luxury of space, HUANUO monitor stands can help. This set of black metal stands lifts your monitors four inches to keep your neck aligned while seated at your desk. The small footprint means you can tuck these stands into a corner or at the edge of your desk and still have room to work and play.

The solid steel construction is rugged, holding up to 44 pounds without wobbling. The vented platform promotes air circulation and prevents electronics from overheating. The base is 14 inches wide, with ample room for two monitors to be placed side by side on two risers. You could also use one as a printer stand and the other as a laptop riser or any number of alternatives.

There's space below this stand for notebooks, phones, or other goodies. I love the functionality and portability, but unfortunately, it doesn't include a cable management system. The combination of the vented platform and minimal design highlights cables instead of hiding them. This is a good set of stands at a reasonable price, and they'll work well in areas where space is tight.

These small stands are built strong. The design works well in any room and doesn't take up much space.

Twelve South HiRise Pro Adjustable Stand A beautiful choice Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautifully designed + Lots of space + Great adjustments Reasons to avoid - Somewhat pricey

This impressive stand comes from one of our favorite accessory makers. Ideally suited to elevate your iMac or an external monitor, it offers an optimal viewing height of up to 3.66 inches. The stand features a reversible walnut and aluminum front plat and a padded leather top to complement any setup.

Additionally, the Twelve South HiRise Pro doubles as desktop storage for hard drives, hubs, excess cables, and other personal items. The padded leather top valet also works well as a place for your keys, iPhone, and more.

The internal shelf adjusts to four different screen height options. Displays fit up to a maximum base depth of 9.25 in and a max base width of 235 mm (9.25 in).

Eutuxia glass monitor stand - Silver Make the most of your room Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wonderful storage space + Durable tempered glass + Support for up to 40 pounds Reasons to avoid - Not height adjustable

This sleek monitor stand from Eutuxia is a good choice when you desire maximum storage space. Tempered, durable glass makes up the base, and all-metal legs support it.

We were impressed by the extra-long space-saving design. It's narrow but wide enough to support up to 40 pounds of electronics, including two side-by-side monitors. This stand raises your viewing level by 3.5 inches and is just the right height for computer monitors, laptops, gaming systems, TVs, and printers. There's also space under the riser for a phone, tablet, remote, speakers, or gaming console.

There's one caveat: this model is not height adjustable. However, that shouldn't be an issue if you're okay with the 3.5-inch rise. This excellent monitor stand will improve your office or home ergonomics.

This is a solid addition to any workstation. It holds two monitors and has an abundance of storage space.

Grovemade Desk Shelf Have you ever seen anything so awesome? Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Various styles and sizes are available + Premium Materials Reasons to avoid - Pricey

When you're looking for a dependable stand that's also stylish, you can't go wrong with the Grovemade Desk Shelf. Crafted from 15-ply premium hardwood plywood, aluminum, and natural cork hand stained with Japanese calligraphy ink, this stand is designed to turn heads. It's available in three sizes and six styles, including Black Matte, Solid Maple, and more.

Created to support monitors up to 50 pounds, this impressive stand is a winner and worth its premium price.

HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser An inexpensive choice with lots of elevations available Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy assembly + Wide compatibility + Heat dissipation + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - None

The HUANUO Monitor Stand can be adjusted to three heights: 3.9 inches, 4.7 inches, and 5.5 inches. It is made of powder-coated steel and offers a ventilated platform designed to improve heat dissipation. It supports machines weighing up to 44 pounds and laptops up to 15.6 inches. It also works well as a printer and gaming console stand.

With anti-slip rubber pads, this stand offers added stability while protecting surfaces from scratches. Easy installation includes screwing the four legs onto the preassembled bolts.

Terrific stands that come in various styles and price points

As you can see, there are many different monitors stands on the market. Better still, they're available in various designs, colors, and price points. Our favorite stand is the VIVO dual monitor desk mount stand, mainly because of its versatility. In addition, it offers quality craftsmanship and thoughtful features.

The Grovemade Desk Shelf is also worth considering because of its style and high quality. It would be a terrific choice for anyone with an Apple Studio Display. There's also the inexpensive HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser that is practical and quickly gets the job done.

Most of the best Macs will work with these stands, including some of the hottest products now on the market, including the 24-inch iMac.