If you're trying to set up the ultimate workspace for your Mac, Mac mini, or MacBook, chances are you'll be looking for a monitor. Having a dedicated monitor to use as a second screen (or main screen) is a huge boon to productivity and can help you enjoy gaming with your Mac much more. More screen equals more room to multi-task, a better screen to watch movies, and the ability to use intricate editing tools or other software you need to get big projects done. While many great monitors for Mac make up some of the best USB-C Monitors you can find, the best monitor for you might need to be more specific. We certainly think the LG UltraFine 4K monitor is the best overall Mac monitor for most people — it's not the only option.

What is the best Mac monitor? In short, the best Mac monitor is the monitor that allows you to do what you want. If that means you want a monitor to stay at your desk, so you have a larger screen to get work done and get the best one to help you accomplish that goal. If you want to spend hours playing your favorite game on your MacBook Pro and, maybe sometimes, connect your favorite console, you'll want a monitor that excels at gaming. Perhaps you do a lot of photo editing and video work, which means you need a monitor with a fantastic screen and brilliant colors, so you can see every single different shade as you modify your images. This versatility makes external monitors such a useful tool for a wide variety of professional and personal uses. It's also why shopping for the right monitor can be a little daunting. There are many options and a lot of displays that do similar things - that's why we made this list. If you want a great all-around monitor, our top pick is the LG UltraFine 4K. Although it's a couple of years old now, it was designed with Mac specifically in mind, making it a fantastic monitor that almost seamlessly seems like an extension of your Mac. While portability isn't always the first thing that comes to mind when you think about an external monitor, we live in a world where working remotely is becoming imperative to many industries. Sometimes working on your laptop in a coffee shop is necessary, but it can be a pain, especially if you're used to using an external monitor. Luckily, the ASUS ZenScreen Go is the ultimate battery-powered portable screen so you can work-on-the go. Lastly, we know that monitors can be expensive. Plenty of monitors (particularly gaming monitors) can run you thousands of dollars, but the reality is you don't need to spend that much. This list is full of great monitors, and many don't even crack the $1,000 mark. If you're genuinely looking for value, the LG 27UK850-W is probably the best Mac monitor we have used that strikes a fantastic balance between price and functionality.

1. LG UltraFine 4K Best Mac Monitor Overall Screen Size: 23.7 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect Ratio : 16:9 | Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3 (2), USB-C (3)

Pros: Dual 4K screen compatible

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

85W of power delivery Cons: No camera

No legacy ports $700 at Best Buy

$700 at Apple



The LG UltraFine 4K is a 23.7-inch display with 3849 x 2160 resolution. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and three USB-C ports for connecting to Macs, Mac laptops, and iPad Pro devices. You can quickly connect two UltraFine 4K displays to each other using the included Thunderbolt 3 cable and connect that to your MacBook Pro for dual UHD 4K resolution. Plus, with the 85W power delivery through the Thunderbolt 3 ports, you can charge most MacBooks (all but the 16-inch model) with the monitor itself, making it the ultimate workhorse. Now, about that dual-4K monitor support. When we did our LG UltraFine 4K review, there was some worry that using two monitors wouldn't seem as seamless as one reliable monitor would. It turns out daisy-chaining the two UltraFine 4K monitors together works just as smoothly as any single monitor we have used. No lag at all. Items drag across the gap between screens like magic. It didn't miss a beat in terms of productivity. If you're the type of person who loves two screens side-by-side as their set up, you can't go wrong. The LG UltraFine 4K supports True Tone and Night Shift on Mac. When the MacBook screen adjusts to the ambient lighting in the room, so does the monitor. When it's nighttime and you're still working, the connected monitors dim slightly and take on a slight yellow hue with Night Shift. It's little things like this that the LG UltraFine 4K feel like Apple designed the monitor itself. The monitor display stand has adjustable height and can tilt to various positions, though it doesn't support a vertical view. You can easily adjust the height by simply pulling up on the monitor, thanks to the hydraulic style adjustment system. If you don't want to use a stand, the monitor comes with a VESA plate to switch out to use with your favorite VESA wall mount. Best Overall MacBook Pro Monitor : LG UltraFine 4K With two Thunderbolt 3 ports, support for dual 4K monitors, and a beautiful LED IPS panel, the LG UltraFine 4K really is the best monitor Mac monitor for most people. $700 at Best Buy

2. Dell UltraSharp 38 (U3818DW) Best Ultrawide Monitor for Mac Screen Size: 38 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Aspect Ratio : 21:9 | Connectivity: USB-C (1), HDMI (2), 3.5mm AUX (1), USB (2)

Pros: 21:9 aspect ratio

Curved 38-inch screen

Flicker-free screen Cons: Certain functions don't work with a Mac

Pricey $1,030 at Dell

$1,659 at Walmart



This 38-inch ultrawide curved monitor has plenty of features that will make connecting with and using your computer an incredibly productive and enjoyable experience. The monitor has a special flicker-free screen that won't irritate your eyes as other screens can. This allows you to happily spend hours on end using your monitor for editing pictures, videos, creating slideshows, or any other type of work. If you tend to get migraines or discomfort from eye-strain, you'll be happy to know that this monitor allows you to rearrange and align your open documents to reduce your eye movements while viewing your screen. One of the downsides users report about this monitor is that if you're a Mac user, the built-in volume and brightness control on Mac keyboards won't work with the monitor. Mac users also may lose access to the display manager. However, you can control the basic settings directly from the monitor. The picture quality of this ultrawide monitor is elevated through the perfectly curved screen. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, which allows you to create elegant designs for work, watch movies, or game-out with excellent image quality. This monitor is great for individuals who frequently engage in photography, videography, or design. Best Ultrawide Monitor for Mac : Dell UltraSharp 38 (U3818DW) The Dell U-Series ultrawide monitor offers a stunning 21:9 aspect ratio on its visually appealing, curved 38-inch screen. It's almost like having two screens in one. $1,030 at Dell

3. BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor Best Mac Monitor for Entertainment Screen Size: 32 inches | Resolution: 3840x2160 | Aspect Ratio : 16:9 | Connectivity: USB-C (1), HDMI (2), 3.5mm AUX (1), Display Port (1)

Pros: 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Great speakers with a sub

HDRi imagery with intelligent brightness control Cons: No power delivery with USB-C

No USB-A ports $700 at Amazon

$700 at Walmart

The BenQ EW328OU is a 32-inch 4K UHD monitor with a 16:9 ISP display. It uses proprietary HDRi technology to provide various high dynamic brightness options for activities you may want to use your monitor. It has a 5ms response time and a 24P cinematic frame rate. This is a monitor designed for gaming and watching movies, and golly, it's a pretty great way to watch movies. With one of the three HDRi settings enabled, you'll immediately be able to see how brightness and color temperatures adjust. The hue spectrum also changes to provide crisp, clear images on the screen. These settings may cause eye strain when you're just typing away in a document so that you can switch over to one of the standard or low-blue light settings with just a couple of clicks on the physical buttons. To make adjustments even easier, the BenQ 328OU comes with a remote control with quick access to the HDR settings, so switching around modes is easy. Writing a 1,000-word article and want to switch over to a movie? Two clicks, and the BenQ EW3280U is ready to watch the newest movie you can find. What's surprising is the BenQ EW3280U comes with a pair of built-in speakers, not super common in monitors these days, but they leave a little bit to be desired. They don't sound terrible by any means, but even a small, inexpensive set of external speakers would likely serve you much better in the long run. I wouldn't watch a full movie with the speakers unless you absolutely had no other option. All in all, our BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor review hits the nail on the head. The BenQ EW328OU has a crisp, clear, and bright display that really maximizes the visual experience for movies and games. And, at its price, it has plenty of value. Best Mac Monitor for Entertainment : BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor Combine eye and ear candy for a full entertainment experience that looks and sounds fantastic. It makes watching your favorites movies and TV shows a real treat. $700 at Amazon

4. ASUS ZenScreen Go Best Portable Mac Monitor Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Aspect Ratio : 16:9 | Connectivity: USB-C (1), micro HDMI (1)

The ASUS ZenScreen Go isn't meant to be a high-end gaming monitor, nor is it meant to be a workhorse monitor you might use at your desk every day. Instead, it's a portable 1080p 15.6-inch screen that is light enough to go with you anywhere — working at a coffee shop for the afternoon? Pull out the ASUS ZenScreen Go and get working. It's got a built-in 7800mAh battery that should give you about 4 hours of screen time on a full charge. Why does that matter? If you're working on a powerful enough laptop, it will just draw power from that, but you can hook the screen up to a smartphone (provided your smartphone can support that), giving the ASUS ZenScreen Go a nice little bonus in functionality. It's not the best display you will find out there. The color gamut isn't as wide as meaning other monitors, and with only about 220 nits of brightness, it may be hard to see in direct sunlight. Basically, it has its limits. The good news is with the included case, which will help keep that screen from scratches when you're carrying it around, it can stand on its own—both in portrait or landscape orientation, meaning you can work any way you like. Plus, if you don't want to carry the stand around, you can insert a pen — an ordinary pen, I kid you not — into the hole on the bottom of the display and have that be your stand. Is that gimmicky? Yes. The ASUS ZenScreen Go weighs 1.9 pounds without the case on, making it extremely portable and easy to fit in most laptop bags that can hold a 16-inch device. Best Portable Mac Monitor : ASUS ZenScreen Go Super lightweight and easy to carry around, makes the ASUS ZenScreen Go the perfect coffee shop companion when you want to get work done away from home. $272 at Amazon

5. SAMSUNG CRG9 Best Mac Monitor for Gaming Screen Size: 49 inches | Resolution: 5120 x 1440 | Aspect Ratio : 32:9 | Connectivity: HDMI (1), Display Port (2), USB 3.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2)

The Samsung CRG9 is a curved gaming monitor that boasts a huge 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It is designed with a 1800R curvature, which allows you to immerse yourself in your gaming experience from all angles. This monitor is great for hardcore gamers as it comes equipped with Quantum Dot technology. This means that you will be exposed to a billion shades and tones of accurate color, elevating your gaming experience and making it more lifelike. If you're playing a game that takes place in a dark environment, this monitor comes with High Dynamic Range Features, allowing you to see extreme detail on dark and bright screens. With this monitor, you can expect your gameplay to be smooth as it comes equipped with AMD FreeSync 2 technology. The 120Hz high refresh rate paired with the 1ms ultra-fast response time will put you right into any game or movie. You'll catch every single detail without any motion blurring or lagging; it'll look like it is happening right in front of you. Best Mac Monitor for Gaming : Samsung CRG9 With a 120Hz refresh rate, super low input lag, and a massive 49-inch curved screen, the Samsung CRG9 is perfect for gaming on your Mac or any console you want to connect. $1,029 at Amazon

6. LG 27UK850-W Best Mac Monitor on a Budget Screen Size: 26 inches | Resolution: 3840 X 2160 | Aspect Ratio : 16:9 | Connectivity: HDMI (2), Display Port (1), USB 3.0 (2), USB-C (1), 3.5mm AUX (1)

Pros: great assortment of ports

AMD FreeSync compatible

60W USB-C power delivery

HDR10 support Cons: Speakers aren't great

No Thunderbolt 3 $450 at Amazon

$575 at Walmart