Best Phono Preamps iMore 2020

If you love the sound of classic vinyl records, you may want to take your turntable to the next level with a phono preamplifier to properly augment and equalize the sound. We've compiled the best phono preamps available today in this handy list. Whether you're setting up a pro music production studio or an audiophile looking to improve the home setup, we have a range of options here that will work for different needs and budgets.

Vinyl Perfection

When you're ready to make the most out of your vinyl record collection, you'll need one of the best phono preamps to create the most rewarding sound experience. I'd go with the ART DJPRE II because it's excellent quality for the price. This one promises precision and performance at an affordable price point.

Professional music makers will prefer something a little more robust like the Rega Fono MM MK III, while budget shoppers should look into the little Rolls Phono Preamp. No matter what kind of audio setup you've got going, there's a phono preamp for you on this list.