If you love the sound of classic vinyl records, you may want to take your turntable to the next level with a phono preamplifier to properly augment and equalize the sound. We've compiled the best phono preamps available today in this handy list. Whether you're setting up a pro music production studio or an audiophile looking to improve the home setup, we have a range of options here that will work for different needs and budgets.
ART DJPRE II Phono Preamplifier
ART is a unique brand in audio that offers high-performance at surprisingly low prices. The DJPRE II Phono Preamp is no exception. The switchable, low-cut filter removes turntable rumble, pushing out clear, pristine audio. It includes dual RCA-type inputs, dual RCA-type outputs, and a ground terminal.
Rega Fono Mini A2D MM Phono Preamp
The Rega Fono Mini offers the basic audio benefits of any phono preamp, but this one includes a USB output that you can connect directly to your computer. This adds functionality in that you can also use this device to convert records into high-quality audio files.
Cambridge Audio Alva Duo
The Cambridge Alva Duo was designed specifically for vinyl records, so it gets pretty precise when it comes to enhancing vintage audio. Even for older, worn-out records, the subsonic filter and balance control eliminate low-frequency rumbles from imperfections in your vinyl for an accurate soundstage.
Rega Fono MM MK III Phono Pre-Amp
Intended for a professional hi-fi system, the Rega Fono MM MK III is a highly-accurate unit that uses a fully discrete, cascaded, complementary amplifier input stage. It's designed to optimize the performance of your moving magnet cartridge.
NAD PP 2e Phono Preamp
The NAD PP2e presents a refreshing lack of bells and whistles. It's intended to do its job incredibly well with minimal effort. NAD also adds the benefit of an external power supply for reduced noise, interference, and power consumption. Clean, easy sound enhancement.
Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 Phono Preamp
Equipped with two replaceable ECC83 tubes, the Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 gives you the added capabilities of tube rolling and sound-shaping as you enhance the audio soundstage. The Tube Box makes your music unique with more options to modify the sound.
Rolls Phono Preamp
Here's a great and simple solution for home setups: The Rolls Phono Preamp is small, inexpensive, and easy to use. Just hook it up between your turntable and stereo system and you're good to go. Of the best phono preamps, this one is the most affordable.
Pro-Ject Audio Phono Box DC
If you don't have a lot of room or power to work with, the Pro-Ject Audio Phono Box might be the way to go. It works with both MM or MC cartridges, switching easily between the two. It also has a small, compact footprint with low-power consumption for small setups.
Vinyl Perfection
When you're ready to make the most out of your vinyl record collection, you'll need one of the best phono preamps to create the most rewarding sound experience. I'd go with the ART DJPRE II because it's excellent quality for the price. This one promises precision and performance at an affordable price point.
Professional music makers will prefer something a little more robust like the Rega Fono MM MK III, while budget shoppers should look into the little Rolls Phono Preamp. No matter what kind of audio setup you've got going, there's a phono preamp for you on this list.
