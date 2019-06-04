Pride month is coming up and it's a great time to show the LGBTQ community some love and support with a little rainbow P.R.I.D.E. There's a bunch of ways you can represent and show up for Pride, but a fun way to show some rainbow enthusiasm (especially for us tech lovers) is with a pride themed band for your Apple Watch. Here's a list of our favorites!

Pride love

June is coming and that means people all across the nation will be busting out their rainbows, showing up, and sharing their love and support for our LGBTQ community. A fun way to rock your pride is with a brand new pride themed band for your Apple Watch and we've got just the one for you! Whether you're fabulously understated: Winmy Sport Loop Watch Band, uniquely you: ENDIY Designer Leather Watch Band, prepping it up: MeShow Tartan Plaid Rainbow Band, or rocking your pride loud and proud, this list has been comprised of the best Apple Watch compatible, pride themed bands for you and your style.

Our staff favorite is the D-Planet Rainbow Compatible Apple Watch Band because it's vibrant, rainbow, and identical to its Apple counterpart at a fraction of the price. We love that it was inspired by NATO bands and it's woven nylon provides a soft, breathable, and comfortable fit, so you can rock your pride all day long.

