Pride month is coming up and it's a great time to show the LGBTQ community some love and support with a little rainbow P.R.I.D.E. There's a bunch of ways you can represent and show up for Pride, but a fun way to show some rainbow enthusiasm (especially for us tech lovers) is with a pride themed band for your Apple Watch. Here's a list of our favorites!
- Rock your pride: D-Planet Rainbow Compatible Apple Watch Band
- Fabulously understated: Winmy Sport Loop Watch Band
- Preppy pride: MeShow Tartan Plaid Rainbow Band
- Uniquely you: ENDIY Designer Leather Watch Band
- Oil slick: Carambola Rainbow Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
- The unicorn: Miffo Deluxe Bling Glitter Watch Band
- Sporty spice: D-Planet Rainbow Nylon Watch Band
- Purple rain: Guigong iWatch Leather Sport Watch Band
- The fashionista: KAI Fashion Beaded Jewelry Watch Band
- Chains of love: ANCOOL Rainbow Aluminum Alloy Watch Band
Rock your pride: D-Planet Rainbow Compatible Apple Watch BandStaff Favorite
This unisex rainbow band comes in 42mm and 44mm. It's made of woven nylon and was inspired by NATO bands for a comfortable, soft, and light fit. It comes with a black, stainless steel, classic buckle that's anti-slip. Installation is easy, simply slide out and slide in; there are no additional tools required, and at $10, you can't beat the value! Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty and lifetime service.
Fabulously understated: Winmy Sport Loop Watch Band
This unisex band comes in 42mm and 44mm and is made of nylon and sports nylon straps made with dual-layer, finely woven nylons that are dense, pill resistant, soft, and breathable. The watch links are made with a baked painting process, so no paint scratches will occur. The loop-and-hook fasteners on this watch allow for easy adjustments on your wrists, and they are precision made to fit seamlessly with your Apple Watch.
Preppy pride: MeShow Tartan Plaid Rainbow Band
This Apple Watch compatible band has a tartan plaid overlay that makes it #1 in preppy/sporty style. The band itself was designed for wrists ranging from 5.5-7.9" and it comes in 42mm and 44mm. Stylish and elegant looking, this band is made of soft PU leather with a smooth finish for that preppy look, and it comes with a spring bar fastener for a comfortable and durable fit.
Uniquely you: ENDIY Designer Leather Watch Band
This uniquely designed rainbow band comes in 42mm and 44mm. The metal adapters are included and installed with the straps in the package. It's made of high-quality leather, high quality printing, and a uniquely patterned design jus for you. The top-grade leather provides a soft and comfortable fit, and it features a professional quick release design that's easy to install and remove.
Oil slick: Carambola Rainbow Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
This band comes in 38mm, 42mm, and 44mm. The Apple Watch band size maxes out at 7.9" and you can adjust the length with the included tool to find the best fit. This band features a stainless steel metal design with an adjustable deployment clasp for a durable, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist that's perfect for daily wear.
The unicorn: Miffo Deluxe Bling Glitter Watch Band
This watch band is compatible with Apple Watch series 1,2,3, & 4. It's made of premium 3D shiny, leather, "bling" designed to capture the eye and make you shine. The soft PU leather makes for comfortable, durable wear and it comes with a perfect companion, stainless steel clasp and adapter.
Sporty spice: D-Planet Rainbow Nylon Watch Band
This unisex rainbow watch band comes in 38mm and 40mm. It's composed of woven nylon and the design provides a comfortable, soft, and light fit. This unique 7-color premium nylon design comes with a stainless steel, black buckle that's anti-slip. Installation is easy and there are no additional tools required.
Purple rain: Guigong iWatch Leather Sport Watch Band
This unisex rainbow watch band is made of genuine leather and features the color "purple" amongst its other rainbow hues. It comes in 38mm and 42mm and is made with stylish, superior craftmanship. This band comes with an adapter on both ends making it easy to install and remove, plus there's a 1-year warranty.
The fashionista: KAI Fashion Beaded Jewelry Watch Band
This unisex rainbow band features a beaded design that's classy, dressy, and comfortable. It comes in 38mm and 42mm and is recommended for wrist sizes between 6.7-7.5". It's made of high-quality metal material, 8mm beaded natural gemstone hematite, and durable elastic rope. The manufacturers say there is no risk of tarnishing or discoloration.
Chains of love: ANCOOL Rainbow Aluminum Alloy Watch Band
This unisex Apple Watch band comes in three different rainbow chain-link options and is 38mm and 40mm. It features a unique chain link design that uses premium aluminum alloy polish, creating a fun and flashy look. This band is light and comfortable and easy to install and disassemble.
Pride love
Our staff favorite is the D-Planet Rainbow Compatible Apple Watch Band because it's vibrant, rainbow, and identical to its Apple counterpart at a fraction of the price. We love that it was inspired by NATO bands and it's woven nylon provides a soft, breathable, and comfortable fit, so you can rock your pride all day long.
