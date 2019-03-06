If you spend a lot of time sitting for work (like I do), you want your seat to be as comfortable as possible. Whether you're in an office chair, a car or truck, or any kind of seat at all, a seat cushion can make your day more enjoyable and keep away those aches and pains. Here are some of our favorites.
Memory foam plus gel
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat CushionStaff Favorite
This cushion has all of the features you need. It has memory foam to keep you cushioned and gel to keep you cool. A non-skid bottom keeps it from slipping out from under you and the zippered velour cover is machine washable. The built-in carrying handle lets you take it from home to car to office with ease.
100 percent memory foam
Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion
For pure memory foam comfort, you can't beat this seat cushion from Everlasting Comfort. Memory foam molds to your body's contours as you sit, so you get more comfort. A non-skid gel bottom keeps it from slipping and the soft cover is machine washable.
Seat and back support
SOFTaCARE Seat Cushion and Lumbar Support Pillow
For one low price, you get a seat cushion plus a lumbar support pillow. Both are memory foam cushions with machine washable covers. The seat cushion has a carrying handle and a non-skid bottom. The back cushion has straps to attach it to your office chair, breathable mesh in the cover, and a side pocket to hold your phone.
Waterproof
U-Are Ultimate Comfort Set
This 3-piece set includes a memory foam plus cooling gel in the seat and a lumbar support pillow. The best part is the waterproof outer cover, so you can take your seat cushion to outdoor sporting events.
The wedge
Everlasting Comfort Wedge Seat Cushion
Some people prefer a wedge shape, which puts less pressure on the thighs. This wedge still has a U-shaped cutout at the rear to suspend the tailbone and coccyx, a non-slip bottom keeps it in place, and the carrying handle makes it easily portable.
The big one
Xtreme Comforts Large Seat Cushion
Measuring 19-by-17.5-by-3.5 inches, this memory foam cushion is perfect for larger seats. The machine-washable cover is made of breathable mesh to help keep you cool as you sit.
Bargain pick
Viteps Seat Cushion
The ergonomic design, memory foam, cooling gel, and machine-washable breathable mesh cover combine to make this a solid bargain choice.
Indoors and outdoors
X-tra Comfort Seat Cushion
Constructed from a solid gel open cell mesh, this completely breathable cushion can be used both indoors and outdoors. The mesh cover has a non-skid bottom and is machine-washable.
The honeycomb
CHCYCLE Seat Cushion
The solid gel honeycomb-style cushion increases air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable. The zippered, mesh-topped, non-skid cover is machine washable. The cushion itself can be washed by hand if needed.
Memory foam bargain
Peach Halves Seat Cushion
If you're just looking for 100 percent memory foam, you can save some bucks with this cheekily-named ergonomic seat cushion. The soft cover is machine-washable.
The vibration massage
Comfier Seat Cushion With Massage
This ergonomic memory foam plus gel seat cushion has a hidden surprise. Inside the cushion is a USB-powered vibrating massager with two levels of intensity. The outer mesh cover is machine-washable and non-skid.
A smaller option
HNOS Comfort Cushion
If you something more unobtrusive, this 100 percent memory foam cushion measures just 17.3-by-15-by-3.5 inches. Unlike many of the cushions here, there is no U-shaped cutout at the back. The cotton/polyester/spandex blend cover is machine-washable.
There are many choices here and something for just about everyone. Which one you'll choose will depend on which features you need. If you want memory foam, gel, a , soft machine-washable cover, and a U-shaped cutout for your tailbone, our pick is the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.