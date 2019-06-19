Best Skins and Decals for MacBook Pro iMore 2019
The new MacBook Pro 2019 is a stunning piece of tech, but adding a fun little decal or a more protective skin can really make it fun and customized. Show off your personality and add a pop of color to your MacBook Pro 2019 with a decal or skin. You can pick from bright and flashy designs, modern aesthetic masterpieces, or even simplistic stickers that focus on the Apple logos greatness. Here are the best of the best skins and decals for the MacBook Pro.
- Best for Most: Slickwraps Glitter Skin
- Retro: 80s Retro Apple Rainbow Logo
- Eye-catching: The Great Wave of Kanagawa Skin
- Minimalist: Millennium Falcon Decal
- Artistic: Creation of Adam Clear Cover Skin
- Colorful: Rainbow Print Decal Sticker
- Simple: Lightbulb Decal
- Neon: Justin Maller Natural Series
- Aesthetically Pleasing: Marble White Gold Decal
- Trippy: Lex Altern Vinyl Holographic Skin
- Wubba Lubba Dub Dub: Rick and Morty Decal
- Rustic: SOJITEK Brown Wood Full Protective Sticker
- Villainous: Joker Sticker Computer Decal
- Floral Finish: Lex Altern Vinyl Floral Sticker Cover
- Mesmerising: Artsybb Vinyl Mandala Decal
- Leather Look: Black Leather Texture Skin Decal
- Adorable: Artsybb Doodle Bear Removable Vinyl Decal
- Crazy Cat Lover: Lex Altern Vinyl Cat Pattern Skin
Best for Most: Slickwraps Glitter SkinStaff Favorite
The Slickwraps Glitter Skin is an easy-to-install, semi-protective skin for your MacBook Pro 2019 that'll save your device from scratches and scrapes. It comes in pink, purple, red, white, orange, and blue color options, and won't leave behind any residue once it's removed. It fits both sizes of MacBook Pro.
Retro: 80s Retro Apple Rainbow Logo
The 80s Retro Apple Rainbow Logo is a simple yet fun and striking addition to your new MacBook Pro. Simply feel off the little logo from the sticker pad and place it over the Apple on your MacBook's cover to give yourself a throwback to those retro Macintosh Days. It fits all sizes of MacBook Pro.
Eye-catching: The Great Wave of Kanagawa Skin
The Great Wave of Kanagawa Skin is a beautiful and striking laptop skin that looks as if someone has painted a beautiful piece of art on the back of your MacBook Pro 2019. Though it doesn't cover the entire cover of your laptop, it will protect your computer from scratches. It fits both sizes of MacBook Pro.
Minimalist: Millennium Falcon Decal
The Millennium Falcon Decal is the perfect accessory for the Star Wars lover in your life. Though it looks like the piece is made up of little Millennium Falcons, it's actually a fully-protective transparent cover that spans from one corner to the next of your MacBook Pro. It fits both sizes of MacBook Pro.
Artistic: Creation of Adam Clear Cover Skin
The Creation of Adam Clear Cover Skin is a striking and simple decal that makes it look like you have a piece of the most famous artworks in the world on the back of your MacBook Pro 2019. It comes in both 13-inch and 15-inch options for your computer and fits perfectly.
Colorful: Rainbow Print Decal Sticker
The Rainbow Print Decal Sticker is an ideal accessory for someone who loves a modern pop of artwork and color on the back of their MacBook Pro. It even comes with a matching, brightly colored sticker that fits over your keyboard and trackpad. You can get it in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes for your MacBook Pro 2019.
Simple: Lightbulb Decal
The Lightbulb Decal is a simple yet eye-catching decal that makes it look like a little lightbulb is hanging from the top of your computer while the Apple logo acts as the filament. It comes in black, white, yellow, matte black, grey, silver, teal, red, pink, orange, lime, green, blue, brown, and purple color options and can fit all sizes of MacBook Pro.
Neon: Justin Maller Natural Series
The Justin Maller Natural Series is a beautiful series of designs from Slickwrap that include geometric versions of your favorite characters like Harley Quinn, Skeletor, Daenerys Targaryen, Darth Vader, and more. The limited edition decal is made in the USA and can be placed anywhere on your MacBook Pro 2019.
Aesthetically Pleasing: Marble White Gold Decal
The Marble White Gold Decal is a sleek, fashion-forward decal that looks like something you'd find on an influencers Instagram account. It fits the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and depending on the coverage you want, you can get just the cover, or the cover with a matching keyboard decal, a decal for the bottom, and so much more.
Trippy: Lex Altern Vinyl Holographic Skin
The Lex Altern Vinyl Holographic Skin is a super psychadelic and artistic skin that covers the cover of your MacBook Pro as well as your keys and track pad. It's easy to install without any bubbles or bumps.
Wubba Lubba Dub Dub: Rick and Morty Decal
This Rick and Morty Decal is simple yet effective, and if you're a fan of the show, you'll truly know the meaning of Wubba Lubba Dub Dub. Stick this sticker on the front of your MacBook, or by your keypad on the inside.
Rustic: SOJITEK Brown Wood Full Protective Sticker
The SOJITEK Brown Wood Full Protective Sticker is a super aesthetically pleasing and slightly protective decal for your MacBook Pro. It'll save your cover from scratches and also boasts waterproof protection.
Villainous: Joker Sticker Computer Decal
The Joker Sticker Computer Decal is eye comic book fan's dream. This hyper-detailed joker is made to look like it's taking a bite out of your MacBook Pro's Apple logo. It's simple to install without any bubbles.
Floral Finish: Lex Altern Vinyl Floral Sticker Cover
The Lex Altern Vinyl Floral Sticker Cover is a beautifully bright decal that keeps your MacBook Pro save from scratches and scrapes while still looking floral and fashion forward. It comes with decal for your screen and a decal for your keyboard to match.
Mesmerising: Artsybb Vinyl Mandala Decal
Simple, stylish, and incredibly sweet to look at, the Artsybb Vinyl Mandala Decal is a beautiful addition to your MacBook Pro. It comes in colors like mint green, purple rainbow, and other bright color combinations.
Leather Look: Black Leather Texture Skin Decal
The Black Leather Texture Skin Decal is a fashionable and aesthetically pleasing decal that looks like something you'll see on an Instagram super star's feed. It's soft to the touch and even comes with a bottom sticker and a sticker for the inside of your MacBook Pro.
Adorable: Artsybb Doodle Bear Removable Vinyl Decal
The Artsybb Doodle Bear Removable Vinyl Decal is a super cute and adorable design that features a cuddly little bear with your Apple logo in the middle of his chest. It looks terrific on all MacBook colors.
Crazy Cat Lover: Lex Altern Vinyl Cat Pattern Skin
The Lex Altern Vinyl Cat Pattern Skin is the perfect skin for that crazy cat lady in your life who has a brand new MacBook Pro. It features a number of fantastic felines and even comes with a matching cat cover for your keys and keyboard.
Find the perfect decal or skin for your MacBook Pro
Your new MacBook Pro 2019 is a stunning laptop, but adding a fun or protective decal or skin can really make it stand out in a crowd. We personally adore the Slickwraps Glitter Skin because of its anti-scratch design and the fact that it won't leave residue behind if we choose to take it off.
Maybe you're on the market for a decal that's a bit smaller and minimalist — the Lightbulb Decal from Etsy is a small but fun addition to your MacBook Pro that's bound to be a conversation starter — plus it comes in 16 different color choices so you can really get custom.
