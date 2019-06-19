Best Skins and Decals for MacBook Pro iMore 2019

The new MacBook Pro 2019 is a stunning piece of tech, but adding a fun little decal or a more protective skin can really make it fun and customized. Show off your personality and add a pop of color to your MacBook Pro 2019 with a decal or skin. You can pick from bright and flashy designs, modern aesthetic masterpieces, or even simplistic stickers that focus on the Apple logos greatness. Here are the best of the best skins and decals for the MacBook Pro.