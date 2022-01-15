Best sleeves for MacBook Pro (Late 2016 to 2021) iMore 2022
You've chosen one of the best MacBooks you can buy, so you'll want to consider a MacBook Pro sleeve. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro/Max and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 are both powerful and beautiful. However, without some protection, your laptop is at risk of being damaged when you take it with you on the go. Here are our favorite sleeves for MacBook Pro.
- From Apple: Apple Leather Sleeve
- Basic and inexpensive: AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve - colors vary
- Dress to impress: Vero Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve
- Upgraded basic: Case Logic sleeve
- Slim briefcase: ProCase sleeve with handle
- Yes, wool: WOOLNUT Sleeve
- Luxurious leather: Harber London Slim Leather Folio Case No. 7
- Water-repellent: Mosiso sleeve
- Carry everything: IUNION Multi-Pocket Laptop Sleeve Handbag
- Unique: Picaso Lab Classic Plus MacBook Sleeve
- Premium: Welden Improvisor Slim Sleeve
- Versatile: Ekster Laptop Sleeve
From Apple: Apple Leather SleeveStaff Favorite
If you're looking for the perfect complement to your MacBook Pro, then an Apple-made accessory is the best way to go. It may be expensive, but it's guaranteed to fit perfectly and is quite well-made. Choose from Saddle Brown, Black, or Midnight Blue.
Basic and inexpensive: AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve - colors vary
The Amazon-branded AmazonBasics sleeves are straight-up neoprene sleeves with zipper closure, and they come in a handful of colors. They'll get the job done in a pinch, and you really can't go wrong for the price. This listing has just about every laptop size; just be sure to select the one that will fit your MacBook Pro.
Dress to impress: Vero Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve
Crafted from a single hide of premium full-grain leather, the Vero sleeve is available in different sizes and colors. Watch as the distressed leather develops a unique patina over time.
Upgraded basic: Case Logic sleeve
Case Logic's sleeves are next-tier sleeves. They offer reinforcement around the edges, a more beautiful zipper closure, and plenty of foam padding for protection. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes.
Slim briefcase: ProCase sleeve with handle
ProCase's MacBook Pro sleeve is like a slim briefcase, complete with a carrying handle. The edges are reinforced with foam, and there's an outer pocket for documents, your phone, or peripherals. You have your choice of size and colors here.
Yes, wool: WOOLNUT Sleeve
WOOLNUT's lineup of sleeves is crafted from 100 percent natural wool inside and vegetable tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather outside for ultimate protection of your electronic investment. Choose from several sizes and two different colors.
Luxurious leather: Harber London Slim Leather Folio Case No. 7
Handcrafted with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather by expert Spanish craftsmen and women, the Harber London Slim Leather Folio Case No. 7 will develop a warm patina over time. The high-quality zipper is carefully placed so it won't rub against your computer. Inside the case is a 100% wool lining, an eco-friendly renewable fiber harvested from sheep.
Water-repellent: Mosiso sleeve
Mosiso's sleeves come in a huge variety of great colors and sizes, feature sturdy zippers, zipper pockets, and have an outer polyester that is water-repellent to keep your MacBook Pro safe and dry. There's also a spongy inner layer for shock absorption.
Carry everything: IUNION Multi-Pocket Laptop Sleeve Handbag
Designed for portability, this MacBook Pro sleeve features an extra pocket in the front and back and enough space to keep pens, your mobile phone, cables, chargers, and power bank. It offers protection from dust, dirt, scratches, and bump/shock. This one will only be for the smaller (13-inch) MacBook Pro.
Unique: Picaso Lab Classic Plus MacBook Sleeve
The beautiful Picaso Lab Classic Plus MacBook Sleeve is handmade in San Francisco for either size MacBook Pro. The open edge allows you to charge your laptop while it's nestled inside the wool-lined sleeve. In addition to the Blue shown here, it also comes in Brown and Black. Don't like the red suspenders? Just ask; they will make yours with black leather instead.
Premium: Welden Improvisor Slim Sleeve
Handcrafted in a signature hexagon weave, this case is made with three strips of nylon that come together to create a singular shape. Multipurpose interior pockets and an exterior slip pocket store your other goodies.
Versatile: Ekster Laptop Sleeve
This classy Ekster Laptop Sleeve and organizer helps you carry your tech in style, with plenty of pockets and slots for your accessories and other essentials along with your 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Lots of MacBook Pro sleeve choices
If you'd rather not use one of our favorite regular MacBook Pro cases, at least grab a decent MacBook Pro sleeve! A quality sleeve will protect your MacBook Pro from scratches, spills, and the everyday wear and tear of shoving it into backpacks, carrying it around, and sliding it around on desks and tables.
A good MacBook Pro sleeve can help protect your precious laptop, but be sure to select one that fits your model. If you have the 16-inch MacBook Pro, most 15-inch sleeves except for the tightest ones should fit.
Our overall favorite is the official Leather Sleeve from Apple. Not looking to spend so much money? The Mosiso sleeve has you covered with a well-priced option that gives you the protection you need. Regardless, be sure to protect your MacBook Pro from the elements!
