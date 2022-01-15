Best sleeves for MacBook Pro (Late 2016 to 2021) iMore 2022

You've chosen one of the best MacBooks you can buy, so you'll want to consider a MacBook Pro sleeve. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro/Max and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 are both powerful and beautiful. However, without some protection, your laptop is at risk of being damaged when you take it with you on the go. Here are our favorite sleeves for MacBook Pro.

Lots of MacBook Pro sleeve choices

If you'd rather not use one of our favorite regular MacBook Pro cases, at least grab a decent MacBook Pro sleeve! A quality sleeve will protect your MacBook Pro from scratches, spills, and the everyday wear and tear of shoving it into backpacks, carrying it around, and sliding it around on desks and tables.

A good MacBook Pro sleeve can help protect your precious laptop, but be sure to select one that fits your model. If you have the 16-inch MacBook Pro, most 15-inch sleeves except for the tightest ones should fit.

Our overall favorite is the official Leather Sleeve from Apple. Not looking to spend so much money? The Mosiso sleeve has you covered with a well-priced option that gives you the protection you need. Regardless, be sure to protect your MacBook Pro from the elements!