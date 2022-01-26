Best Sport Bands for Apple Watch iMore 2022
Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch to date. Because of this, there are countless bands available for the wearable device, including many so-called sport bands. Whether you decide to buy an official Apple Watch Sport Band or something more generic, you'll find plenty of the best Apple Watch sport bands on the market at various price levels and styles. Keep in mind that these are for 41mm watch size, but you can choose other sizes as well.
The original: Apple 41mm English Lavender Sport BandStaff Pick
Cupertino's official sport bands are as old as the Apple Watch itself. Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer, the band is durable and robust, yet soft. Each wearable comes with M/L and L/XL pieces so you can get your perfect fit. This official band is available in regular and seasonal colors.
Made from nylon: Apple 41mm Summit White Nike Sport Loop
The Apple Sport Loop bands are soft, breathable, and lightweight. With a hook-and-loop fastener, the bands offer double-layer nylon weave that has dense loops on the skin side for extra cushioning. It also allows for moisture to escape. Like other official bands, there are regular and seasonal varieties.
Incredibly cheap: Distore Bands for Apple Watch
Available in various sizes, this third-party sport band comes in multiple colors and features hypoallergenic nickel-free stainless steel lugs on both ends. The band itself is made from silicone that's both comfortable and durable.
Unique colors: AdMaster Sport Nylon Band
Similar to the official Nike Sport Loop, this third-party band from AdMaster is available in colors Nike never imagined, including red/black, midnight blue/vintage rose, and many more. The band is made from a skin-friendly nylon material.
Extra protection: NUKELOLO Sport Band
Available in various color combinations, this Apple Watch band comes complete with a useful TPU case for protection of your actual Apple Watch, whether you have the new Apple Watch Series 7 or an older Apple Watch SE. The band itself is made of durable, flexible, lightweight material. It's available in all sizes to suit all models of Apple Watch.
A beauty: Greatfine Sport Band
Here's a flowery choice worth considering. This durable band is constructed of high-performance soft silicone. The Greatfine Sport Band is available in various designs and sizes, including some lovely floral options that offer a more feminine way to wear your Apple Watch.
Official or third-party?
The official best Apple Watch sport bands aren't as affordable as the many knockoffs on Amazon and other websites. Does paying more mean getting a better product? Not necessarily, but keep in mind that not all third-party bands are created equal. Also remember: sometimes you get what you pay for!
With that being said, we have uncovered a number of third-party bands worth considering due to their unique design and price, plus other factors.
Our favorite Apple Watch band remains the official Sports Band, which is both practical and durable. We also adore the official Sport Loop, which is so comfortable you almost forget it's there! If you're primarily focused on finding a third-party band that's a little different, take a look at the Greatfine Sport Band, which is offered in various styles.
