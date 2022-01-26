Best Sport Bands for Apple Watch iMore 2022

Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch to date. Because of this, there are countless bands available for the wearable device, including many so-called sport bands. Whether you decide to buy an official Apple Watch Sport Band or something more generic, you'll find plenty of the best Apple Watch sport bands on the market at various price levels and styles. Keep in mind that these are for 41mm watch size, but you can choose other sizes as well.

Official or third-party?

The official best Apple Watch sport bands aren't as affordable as the many knockoffs on Amazon and other websites. Does paying more mean getting a better product? Not necessarily, but keep in mind that not all third-party bands are created equal. Also remember: sometimes you get what you pay for!

With that being said, we have uncovered a number of third-party bands worth considering due to their unique design and price, plus other factors.

Our favorite Apple Watch band remains the official Sports Band, which is both practical and durable. We also adore the official Sport Loop, which is so comfortable you almost forget it's there! If you're primarily focused on finding a third-party band that's a little different, take a look at the Greatfine Sport Band, which is offered in various styles.