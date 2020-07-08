Best Sport Bands for Apple Watch iMore 2020
Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch to date. Because of this, there are countless bands available for the wearable device, including many so-called sport bands. Whether you decide to buy an official Apple Watch Sport Band or something more generic, you'll find plenty of choices on the market at various price levels and styles.
- The original: Apple Sport Band
- Made from nylon: Apple Sport Loop
- Incredibly cheap: IYOU Sport Band
- Unique colors: AdMaster Compatible Apple Watch Band
- Extra protection: NUKELOLO Band
- A beauty: Greatfine Sport Band
The original: Apple Sport BandStaff Pick
Cupertino's official sport bands are as old as the Apple Watch itself. Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer, the band is durable and robust, yet soft. Each wearable comes with M/L and L/XL pieces so you can get your perfect fit. This official band is available in regular and seasonal colors.
Made from nylon: Apple Sport Loop
The Apple Sport Loop bands are soft, breathable, and lightweight. With a hook-and-loop fastener, the bands offer double-layer nylon weave that has dense loops on the skin side for extra cushioning. It also allows for moisture to escape. Like other official bands, there are regular and seasonal varieties.
Incredibly cheap: IYOU Sport Band
Available in various sizes, this third-party sport band comes in multiple colors and features hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel lugs on both ends. The band itself is made from silicone that's both comfortable and durable. Bundles include multiple bands in various colors.
Unique colors: AdMaster Compatible Apple Watch Band
Similar to the official Nike Sport Band, this third-party band from AdMaster is available in colors Nike never imagined, including red/black, midnight blue/vintage rose, and many more. The band includes a stainless steel buckle and is made from a skin-friendly silicone material.
Extra protection: NUKELOLO Band
Available in various color combinations, this Apple Watch band comes complete with a useful TPU case for protection of your actual Apple Watch. The band itself is made of durable, flexible, lightweight material. It's available in all sizes to suit all models of iWatch.
A beauty: Greatfine Sport Band
Here's a flowery choice worth considering. This durable band is constructed of high-performance soft silicone. The Greatfine Sport Band is available in various designs and sizes, including some lovely floral options that offer a more feminine way to wear your Apple Watch.
Official or third-party?
Official Apple Watch bands aren't cheap as the many knockoffs on Amazon and other websites. Does paying more mean getting a better product? Not necessarily, but keep in mind that not all third-party bands are created equal. Also remember: sometimes, you get what you pay for!
With that being said, we have uncovered a number of third-party bands worth considering because of their unique design, price, or other factors.
Our favorite Apple Watch band remains the official Sports Band, which is both practical and durable. We also adore the official Sport Loop, which is so comfortable you almost forget it's there! If you're primarily focused on finding a third-party band that's a little different, take a look at the Greatfine Sport Band, which is offered a various styles.
