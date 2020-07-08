Best Sport Bands for Apple Watch iMore 2020

Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch to date. Because of this, there are countless bands available for the wearable device, including many so-called sport bands. Whether you decide to buy an official Apple Watch Sport Band or something more generic, you'll find plenty of choices on the market at various price levels and styles.

Official or third-party?

Official Apple Watch bands aren't cheap as the many knockoffs on Amazon and other websites. Does paying more mean getting a better product? Not necessarily, but keep in mind that not all third-party bands are created equal. Also remember: sometimes, you get what you pay for!

With that being said, we have uncovered a number of third-party bands worth considering because of their unique design, price, or other factors.

Our favorite Apple Watch band remains the official Sports Band, which is both practical and durable. We also adore the official Sport Loop, which is so comfortable you almost forget it's there! If you're primarily focused on finding a third-party band that's a little different, take a look at the Greatfine Sport Band, which is offered a various styles.