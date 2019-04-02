AirPods are a pretty great accessory from Apple. They're completely wireless, connect to your iOS and Mac devices like magic, and they do cool things like pause your audio immediately when you take one out of your ear, and you can activate "Hey, Siri" just by speaking into it with the latest iteration. Plus, the charging case they come in are small, compact, and you definitely know what's inside them when you see them. But with all of us having AirPods, how can we distinguish ours from everyone else's in just a glance? With stickers, of course! Here are some great options to consider if you're in the mood to accessorize your AirPods Charging Case, whether it's the standard case or the Wireless Charging Case.

There are many options out there for stickers for personalizing your AirPods Charging Case, but these are some of the cooler ones we stumbled upon. I personally love the "Hackett & Hurley" Cool Fresh Shows sticker, as the design is truly unique and looks great. I've gotten several compliments with my old red sticker that I've bought in the past.

