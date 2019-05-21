Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Getting through an airport can be hectic, and it seems like every year security lines get longer and longer. Luckily, there are methods of expedited entry like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. Both of these programs allow you to pass through airport security much faster - you don't even have to take off your shoes! The bad news: there's a fee to apply to these programs - $85 for TSA PreCheck and $100 for Global Entry. The good news: all of the following credit cards offer to reimburse you for these fees. Just make sure you put the application on one of these cards to obtain reimbursement.
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Venture Rewards
- United℠ Explorer Card: MileagePlus
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Be Brilliant
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Fan favorite
- Platinum Card® from American Express: So many perks
- Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Business class
- IHG® Rewards Club Premier: For IHG hotel lovers
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Venture Rewards
With your annual fee waived the first year (and then $95 thereafter), the Capital One® Venture® Rewards is a great option for those jumping into the travel credit card scene. Plus, right now you can earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Your TSA PreCheck/Global Entry benefit is redeemable once every 4 years.
United℠ Explorer Card: MileagePlus
For a limited time, you can earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and waive the first year annual fee. After the first year, that fee is $95, but you'll get double miles on flights and hotels, as well as 25% off on United inflight purchases. Your TSA PreCheck/Global Entry benefit is redeemable once every 4 years.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Be Brilliant
This premium credit card not only comes with 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months, it also comes with a whole host of perks like $300 in annual credits for purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 1 free night every card anniversary, and Priority Pass lounge membership. TSA PreCheck/Global entry benefit frequency: once every 4 years.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Fan favorite
Another premium card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is known for not only its perks but also the flexibility of its Chase Ultimate Rewards points. These points can be transferred to 13 travel partners for maximum flexibility and option value. Plus, you get $300 in annual credit towards a generous range of travel purchases. TSA PreCheck/Global entry benefit frequency: once every 4 years.
Platinum Card® from American Express: So many perks
Aside from your TSA PreCheck application fee credit, this premium card also provides access to Centurion Lounges, Gold elite status at Marriott and Hilton, access to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts, and more. Keep in mind that all these perks will set you back $550 per year in annual fees. Additionally, cardholders can get TSA PreCheck credit every 4.5 years or Global Entry every 4 years.
Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Business class
The business version of the Platinum Card offers an even longer list of perks catered to small business owners such as a $200 annual Dell credit and one year of access to WeWork offices in 75+ cities. Plus, you can earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. TSA PreCheck/Global entry benefit frequency: once every 4 years.
IHG® Rewards Club Premier: For IHG hotel lovers
If you like staying at IHG hotels like the InterContinental, this card is for you. In addition to its TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee reimbursement perk, it also gives you one free night every year and 25 points per dollar spent at an IHG hotel. And the current signup bonus is 80,000 points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. TSA PreCheck/Global entry benefit frequency: once every 4 years.
Honorable mentions
In general, cards with this perk offer it at 4- or 5-year intervals. Some additional cards following a similar pattern include the Citi Prestige card, Citi® AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, Crystal Visa Infinite Card, and Bank of America® Premium Rewards®. Each has a unique set of welcome bonuses and earning potential.
Bottom line
With so many good options for you to get PreCheck or Global Entry fees reimbursed, there's no reason not to have it. Speed through security lines like never before so you can spend more time taking advantage of the lounge benefits some of these cards offer instead!
