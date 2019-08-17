Best Ultrawide Monitors iMore 2019
When choosing any monitor, there's an important question you need to ask yourself: "What do I need this for?" Whether you're an intense gamer, a movie fanatic, or just enjoy the visually appealing aspects of a monitor, an ultrawide monitor may be just what you're looking for. We recommend the Dell U-Series as it is an ultrawide 38 inches, has a curved screen, and produces impressive picture quality.
- Best Overall: Dell U-Series
- Best Value: LG 25UM58-P
- Best for Gaming: Dell Alienware 1900R
- Best for Mac: Samsung CJ791
- Best for Multitasking: LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch
Best Overall: Dell U-Series
This 38-inch ultrawide curved monitor has plenty of features that will make using your computer a much better experience. The monitor has a special flicker-free screen that won't irritate your eyes like other screens can. This allows you to happily spend hours on end using your monitor for editing pictures, videos, or any other type of work. Another great feature is that this monitor allows you to rearrange and align your open documents to reduce your eye movement while viewing your screen.
One of the downsides users report about this monitor is that if you're a Mac user, the built-in volume and brightness control on Mac keyboards won't work with the monitor. Mac users also may lose access to the display manager.
The picture quality of this ultrawide monitor is elevated through the perfectly curved screen. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, which allows you to watch movies or game-out with excellent image quality. This monitor is great for individuals who engage in photography or videography.
Pros:
- 21:9 aspect ratio
- Curved 38-inch screen
- Flicker-free screen
Cons:
- Certain functions don't work with a Mac
- Pricey
Best Overall
Dell U-Series
Excellent picture quality on 38-inch curved screen
The Dell U-Series ultrawide monitor offers a stunning 21:9 aspect ratio on its visually appealing, curved 38-inch screen.
Best Value: LG 25UM58-P
This 25-inch ultrawide monitor is great for someone on a budget. While the screen may not be as large as some of the other ultrawide monitors on this list, this one still provides a lot of the same features. There is a split-screen option available for more effortless multitasking, and the on-screen controls makes adjusting your monitor settings a breeze. The 1080p Full HD resolution with IPS will make everything you see look great.
This monitor takes gamers into consideration and comes equipped with game modes. The game modes include three different presets, depending on the type of game you are playing. Abilities to adjust your screen to Black Stabilizer allows you to brighten up dark images and increase your gaming performance. This monitor also comes with a Dynamic Action Sync feature, which makes maneuvering around the screen while gaming flow without any dragging.
Another great feature that this monitor offers is that it covers 99% of the colors on the sRBG spectrum. This makes this monitor excellent for gamers as well as photographers, videographers, graphic designers, and more.
Pros:
- Low price
- Equipped with three pre-set game modes
- Covers 99% of colors on sRBG spectrum
Cons:
- Can't adjust height
- Not as large
Best Value
LG 25UM58-P
Amazing picture and gaming features for a budget
The LG 25UM58-P ultrawide monitor covers 99% of the colors on the sRBG spectrum and offers three different pre-set gaming modes for a great price.
Best for Gaming: Dell Alienware 1900R
The Dell Alienware 1900R curved monitor is 34-inches wide and is designed to swivel and tilt to give you optimal viewing anywhere in the room. This monitor is great for hardcore gamers as it comes with three pre-set game modes and three customizable game modes to match your gaming needs.
With this monitor, you can expect your gameplay to be smooth as it comes equipped with fast refresh rates and response times. The 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution display will put you right into any game or movie. You'll catch every single detail as though it is occurring right in front of you.
The Dell Alienware 1900R also has a customizable lighting system, which allows you to match your monitor settings with your own personal style. You can personalize settings on your monitor, mouse, and keyboard with the four built-in lighting settings, or you can download and upload other fun themes.
Some user feedback states that there can be some backlight bleeding and discoloration in the corners of the screen after a while.
Pros:
- Six Game Modes
- 3440 x 1400 WQHD resolution
- Custom lighting settings
- Curved monitor
Cons:
- Backlight bleed
- Discoloration in corners
Best for Gaming
Dell Alienware 1900R
Curved monitor with six gaming modes and customizable lighting settings
The Dell Alienware 1900R's curved 34-inch screen offers six gaming modes and features customizable lighting settings to suit your personal style.
Best for Mac: Samsung CJ79
Although the curved 34-inch Samsung CJ791 is also compatible with game consoles and PC, it is excellent for Mac users. When finding a great monitor that pairs perfectly with your Mac, you can sometimes run into connectivity problems. With the Samsung CJ791, you can easily connect your Mac through any of the two Thunderbolt 3 ports included in its design. What's excellent about Thunderbolt 3 ports is that they can transfer data at 40Gbps while charging your device at the same time. There are also DisplayPorts, HDMI, and USB ports available.
This monitor also uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, which makes the colors bright and the images clear. With a 100Hz screen refresh rate, everything in your game or movie will look as clear as if you were looking out of the window with HD glasses on. This monitor also comes equipped with Freesync.
The design of this monitor matches perfectly with anyone who enjoys the visual appeal of a Mac as it is sleek and straightforward. Some users have complained about manufacturing issues with the monitor upon arrival, although it is noted that Samsung has been great about sending replacements.
Pros:
- Thunderbolt 3 intel
- 100Hz screen refresh rate
- Great company support
Cons:
- Occasional manufacturing issues
Best for Mac
Samsung CJ791
Curved 34-inch screen with Thunderbolt 3 intel
The Samsung CJ791 comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which allows you to transfer data and charge your device simultaneously.
Best for Multitasking: LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch
If the 25-inch monitor is way too small, and the 34-inch still won't cut it, how about 49 inches of curved, ultrawide monitor space that's yours to do what you want? Imagine how much editing you could easily do or how immersive an action movie would feel. The possibilities are endless with this monitor.
This ultrawide monitor is a doubled 27-inch monitor with 16:9 QHD aspect ratios all in one screen. This means that it contains 70% more pixels than a regular 32:9 FHD resolution monitor. You can easily take on multiple tasks simultaneously and have enough space to complete them all. It also comes equipped with its built-in stereo system with rich bass.
This monitor is excellent for individuals who require multiple monitors and screen space to complete tasks as it gives you exceptional picture quality and an abundance of space.
Pros:
- Great for multitasking
- Contains 70% more pixels than regular 32:9 FHD monitor
- Built-in stereo
Cons:
- Expensive
- Requires a lot of space
Best for Multitasking
LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch
A large, curved monitor that's excellent for multitasking
The curved LG LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch monitor is excellent for multitasking as it gives you an abundance of space to layout your files and complete your tasks.
Bottom line
Once you know what you need, buying an ultrawide monitor is easy. If you're looking for a great monitor that can cater to your basic needs, we recommend the Dell U-Series. This monitor delivers superb image quality with a screen that is designed to help relieve your eyes of exhaustion. It provides excellent picture quality compared to other monitors of its size.
Whether you're an intense gamer, a movie-lover, a photographer, or just someone who appreciates a good monitor, it is a good idea to be aware of the pros and cons of each monitor before making a purchase. Ensuring that you pick one that can deliver what you need will make using it a lot easier and more fun.
