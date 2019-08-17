Best Ultrawide Monitors iMore 2019

When choosing any monitor, there's an important question you need to ask yourself: "What do I need this for?" Whether you're an intense gamer, a movie fanatic, or just enjoy the visually appealing aspects of a monitor, an ultrawide monitor may be just what you're looking for. We recommend the Dell U-Series as it is an ultrawide 38 inches, has a curved screen, and produces impressive picture quality.

This 38-inch ultrawide curved monitor has plenty of features that will make using your computer a much better experience. The monitor has a special flicker-free screen that won't irritate your eyes like other screens can. This allows you to happily spend hours on end using your monitor for editing pictures, videos, or any other type of work. Another great feature is that this monitor allows you to rearrange and align your open documents to reduce your eye movement while viewing your screen. One of the downsides users report about this monitor is that if you're a Mac user, the built-in volume and brightness control on Mac keyboards won't work with the monitor. Mac users also may lose access to the display manager. The picture quality of this ultrawide monitor is elevated through the perfectly curved screen. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, which allows you to watch movies or game-out with excellent image quality. This monitor is great for individuals who engage in photography or videography. Pros: 21:9 aspect ratio

Curved 38-inch screen

Flicker-free screen Cons: Certain functions don't work with a Mac

Pricey

Best Value: LG 25UM58-P

This 25-inch ultrawide monitor is great for someone on a budget. While the screen may not be as large as some of the other ultrawide monitors on this list, this one still provides a lot of the same features. There is a split-screen option available for more effortless multitasking, and the on-screen controls makes adjusting your monitor settings a breeze. The 1080p Full HD resolution with IPS will make everything you see look great. This monitor takes gamers into consideration and comes equipped with game modes. The game modes include three different presets, depending on the type of game you are playing. Abilities to adjust your screen to Black Stabilizer allows you to brighten up dark images and increase your gaming performance. This monitor also comes with a Dynamic Action Sync feature, which makes maneuvering around the screen while gaming flow without any dragging. Another great feature that this monitor offers is that it covers 99% of the colors on the sRBG spectrum. This makes this monitor excellent for gamers as well as photographers, videographers, graphic designers, and more. Pros: Low price

Equipped with three pre-set game modes

Covers 99% of colors on sRBG spectrum Cons: Can't adjust height

Not as large

Best for Gaming: Dell Alienware 1900R

The Dell Alienware 1900R curved monitor is 34-inches wide and is designed to swivel and tilt to give you optimal viewing anywhere in the room. This monitor is great for hardcore gamers as it comes with three pre-set game modes and three customizable game modes to match your gaming needs. With this monitor, you can expect your gameplay to be smooth as it comes equipped with fast refresh rates and response times. The 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution display will put you right into any game or movie. You'll catch every single detail as though it is occurring right in front of you. The Dell Alienware 1900R also has a customizable lighting system, which allows you to match your monitor settings with your own personal style. You can personalize settings on your monitor, mouse, and keyboard with the four built-in lighting settings, or you can download and upload other fun themes. Some user feedback states that there can be some backlight bleeding and discoloration in the corners of the screen after a while. Pros: Six Game Modes

3440 x 1400 WQHD resolution

Custom lighting settings

Curved monitor Cons: Backlight bleed

Discoloration in corners

Best for Mac: Samsung CJ79

Although the curved 34-inch Samsung CJ791 is also compatible with game consoles and PC, it is excellent for Mac users. When finding a great monitor that pairs perfectly with your Mac, you can sometimes run into connectivity problems. With the Samsung CJ791, you can easily connect your Mac through any of the two Thunderbolt 3 ports included in its design. What's excellent about Thunderbolt 3 ports is that they can transfer data at 40Gbps while charging your device at the same time. There are also DisplayPorts, HDMI, and USB ports available. This monitor also uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, which makes the colors bright and the images clear. With a 100Hz screen refresh rate, everything in your game or movie will look as clear as if you were looking out of the window with HD glasses on. This monitor also comes equipped with Freesync. The design of this monitor matches perfectly with anyone who enjoys the visual appeal of a Mac as it is sleek and straightforward. Some users have complained about manufacturing issues with the monitor upon arrival, although it is noted that Samsung has been great about sending replacements. Pros: Thunderbolt 3 intel

100Hz screen refresh rate

Great company support Cons: Occasional manufacturing issues

Best for Multitasking: LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch

If the 25-inch monitor is way too small, and the 34-inch still won't cut it, how about 49 inches of curved, ultrawide monitor space that's yours to do what you want? Imagine how much editing you could easily do or how immersive an action movie would feel. The possibilities are endless with this monitor. This ultrawide monitor is a doubled 27-inch monitor with 16:9 QHD aspect ratios all in one screen. This means that it contains 70% more pixels than a regular 32:9 FHD resolution monitor. You can easily take on multiple tasks simultaneously and have enough space to complete them all. It also comes equipped with its built-in stereo system with rich bass. This monitor is excellent for individuals who require multiple monitors and screen space to complete tasks as it gives you exceptional picture quality and an abundance of space. Pros: Great for multitasking

Contains 70% more pixels than regular 32:9 FHD monitor

Built-in stereo Cons: Expensive

Requires a lot of space