Best USB-C adapters for MacBook Pro

The 2021 MacBook Pro finally saw the return of legacy ports. Unfortunately, they remain on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and older devices. For these machines, it's best to purchase a USB-C adapter. Luckily, there are many available at various price points. Here are our favorites.

Adapter, hub, or docking station: Which one is right for you?

Adapters are the simplest peripherals for port versatility. They are almost always a single-port changeover, like USB-C-to-USB-A or USB-to-Lightning, though sometimes they may have one or two additional ports, like HDMI. They're the least expensive but usually only do one thing. My personal recommendation is to always have a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter like the one Apple sells on hand because that's the most commonly used cable for connecting peripherals to your computer.

Hubs are designed to make your MacBook Pro more versatile, providing several different ports. They also tend to be more portable because they're lighter and smaller (and don't usually need their own wall plug). If the adapters listed here aren't going to give you enough options, you may need a hub instead.

Docking stations are designed for multi-display use with charging support. They usually have their own power supply and can charge your laptop and mobile devices while also providing fast data transfer and 4K or 5K display support. For the most part, they're meant to be stationary to give your desktop workflow more versatility and convenience. If you're looking for the ultimate tool for your high-speed data transfer, multi-display 4K or 5K connection, and built-in charging, a docking station may be your best bet.