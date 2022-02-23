Best USB-C adapters for MacBook Pro iMore 2022
The 2021 MacBook Pro finally saw the return of legacy ports. Unfortunately, they remain on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and older devices. For these machines, it's best to purchase a USB-C adapter. Luckily, there are many available at various price points. Here are our favorites.
- For USB-A: Apple's USB-C to USB Adapter
- Best budget adapter: AmazonBasics USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter
- For HDMI: Plugable USB-C-to-HDMI Adapter
- For SD cards: The Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader
- It's all here: Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter
- For monitors: Apple USB-C Digital VGA adapter
- For headphones: Apple USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter
- Hardwired internet: Belkin USB-IF Certified USB Type C
- Extra length: Nomad USB-C Universal cable
For USB-A: Apple's USB-C to USB AdapterStaff pick
Nothing is simpler and more necessary than a single-use USB-A to USB-C adapter, and nothing is more reliable than having one directly from Apple. With this dongle, you won't ever have to worry about whether it'll be supported with future updates. It supports syncing and charging, so you're covered for all of your basic iPhone to MacBook Pro needs.
Best budget adapter: AmazonBasics USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter
For a no-frills connection, you aren't going to get any cheaper than this. Amazon's simple connector charges your USB-A device and supports 5Gbps data transfer. It's similar to Apple's adapter but costs half the price and is perfect for the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and best MacBooks on the market.
For HDMI: Plugable USB-C-to-HDMI Adapter
If you're planning on connecting your MacBook Pro to a TV set or external display, you're going to need a video adapter like an HDMI cable. This lets you connect your MacBook Pro to a display and stream everything that's on your screen. It supports up to 4K video and is backward compatible with older HDMI technology.
For SD cards: The Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader
When it comes to transferring your precious memories, you don't want to use something low-quality. That's why I recommend using Apple's SD card reader even though it's a bit more expensive than the competition. It transfers high-resolution photos at UHS-II speeds for ultra-fast transferring. You won't have to worry about it failing with future macOS updates, either.
It's all here: Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter
Designed for Apple M1 machines (although anyone with USB-C can use it), this impressive adapter has it all. Ultra-sleep, it features dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-C data, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – all using just a single USB-C port.
For monitors: Apple USB-C Digital VGA adapter
This three-port adapter lets you connect to VGA, USB-C, and USB-A. It supports Thunderbolt 3 super high-speed data transfer and supports audio and video passthrough. You can mirror to your VGA-enabled TV or display what's on your Mac in 1080p. It's perfect for people that want to play movies from an external drive through their Mac and display it on a big-screen TV.
For headphones: Apple USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter
You don't really need a USB-C headphone adapter for any MacBook (at least not yet). But if you stumbled across this page looking for something for your iPad Pro or Nintendo Switch, or if you want to plug in two pairs of headphones into your MacBook Pro, this is the adapter you'll want. It has a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) chip, which is what's happening when you plug a pair of 3.5mm headphones into a device with a USB-C port.
Hardwired internet: Belkin USB-IF Certified USB Type C
Gamers, presenters, and people on conference calls know how important it is to have a hardwired internet connection, but unfortunately, the MacBook Pro doesn't have an Ethernet port. Belkin's adapter provides Gigabit Ethernet connection speeds so you can play online games, video chat with your entire company, or download that document your boss wanted you to read without worrying about throttling your Wi-Fi connection.
Extra length: Nomad USB-C Universal cable
This universal cable is made of kevlar and has three connector options; USB-A, USB-C, and micro-USB. It also supports USB-C PD (power delivery) at up to 100 watts. It's my favorite adapter cable, and I take it with me on all my trips. It's 1.5 meters long and made out of kevlar, so you could throw it off the side of a cliff, and it'll still work like new to connect your devices to your MacBook Pro.
Adapter, hub, or docking station: Which one is right for you?
Adapters are the simplest peripherals for port versatility. They are almost always a single-port changeover, like USB-C-to-USB-A or USB-to-Lightning, though sometimes they may have one or two additional ports, like HDMI. They're the least expensive but usually only do one thing. My personal recommendation is to always have a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter like the one Apple sells on hand because that's the most commonly used cable for connecting peripherals to your computer.
Hubs are designed to make your MacBook Pro more versatile, providing several different ports. They also tend to be more portable because they're lighter and smaller (and don't usually need their own wall plug). If the adapters listed here aren't going to give you enough options, you may need a hub instead.
Docking stations are designed for multi-display use with charging support. They usually have their own power supply and can charge your laptop and mobile devices while also providing fast data transfer and 4K or 5K display support. For the most part, they're meant to be stationary to give your desktop workflow more versatility and convenience. If you're looking for the ultimate tool for your high-speed data transfer, multi-display 4K or 5K connection, and built-in charging, a docking station may be your best bet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Make sure you have all the ports you need for your Mac with a USB-C hub
The current MacBook Pro sports at least two, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but that's all. What do you do if you need more ports? Get a hub!
Don't spend a fortune on the Milanese loop — get the look for less!
Getting that Milanese loop style doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune — here are a few great alternatives for your Apple Watch that won't break the bank!
Get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less
Sport Bands look amazing on your Apple Watch, whether you’re at the gym, the office, or out on the town — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either. You can have that classic Apple Watch Sport Band look for less with these bands.