Best USB-C Monitors for Macbooks iMore 2022

Even if you have that large, lovely 16-inch Macbook Pro, that one monitor is not always enough for all the incredible things you'd like to do and see with your computer. If you're looking for the best monitor for Mac, you've come to the right place. Your best 4K USB-C monitor option is the MSI Optix display, thanks to its versatility and price. It's perfect for most people, though other monitors are better suited to different needs.

Although it's not the most expensive or state-of-the-art USB-C monitor on this list, the MSI Optix brings the best bang for your buck. The wide curved screen delivers an immersive, beautiful gameplay experience, and the high refresh rate will produce gorgeous playback. This one also implements anti-flicker technology and blue-light filtering to reduce eye fatigue for those who spend hours in front of the monitor. The 27-inch MSI Optix features 2560x1440 WQHD resolution, a 165hz refresh rate, and AMD Freesync for beautiful playback and gameplay, no matter what you plan to use it for. Pros: High refresh rate

Wide curved screen

Blue-light filtering

Excellent price point Cons: Color reproduction may need adjusting

Exhibits slight motion blurs

Best overall MSI Optix Bang for buck When you consider the range of advanced features and high quality that this monitor delivers, you can't beat its value for the price. $346 at Amazon

$350 at B&H

Premium option: LG 34BK95U-W Nano-ISP UltraWide

Though LG's UltraFine 5K was designed specifically with Apple's MacBook Pro in mind, it's the 34WK95U-W that wins our hearts. This 5K monitor has a 5120x2160 resolution, 34-inch display, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort port, and a couple of USB-A ports. It's more versatile than the UltraFine, and that's ultra-fine with us. Pros: Pro-quality technology

Nano ISP color 5K display

USB hub

Versatile input options Cons: No built-in camera or microphone

Poor built-in speaker quality

Premium option LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34-inch Monitor From MacBook to iMac with LG and Thunderbolt 3 Use LG's UltraWide monitor with your Mac laptop, and daisy chain it with a second 4K monitor. $1,497 from Amazon

$1,497 from B&H

Best for movie night: LG UltraFine 5K

LG's UltraFine 5K monitor combines amazing color, crystal clear picture, and high-quality speakers for a lovely cinematic experience. Use it with your Mac or Apple TV to watch 5K videos and any other visual eye candy your heart desires. It's 27-inches big, which is about the size of Apple's larger iMac, and has a similar P3 wide color gamut with 500 nits brightness. For full 5K resolution on a larger display, the UltraFine 5K is your perfect choice. Its biggest downfall is that it doesn't quite have that Apple aesthetic. LG has designed an attractive Edge-Arcline base for some of its monitors, which looks better with Apple products. The UltraFine 5K, unfortunately, still has that big, boxy black base. Pros: Up to 5K resolution

Designed for Apple

Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C

Built-in speakers, camera, and mic Cons: No Apple aesthetic

No legacy ports

Best for movie night LG 27MD5KL-B Ultrafine 5K Display Full 5K display plus support for USB-C If your workflow includes both a MacBook Pro and an iPad Pro, this is the monitor you want. $1,300 at Apple

Best for entertainment: BenQ EW3280U Entertainment Monitor

Equipped with 4K UHD 3840x2160 resolution and 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, the BenQ EW3280U Entertainment monitor is built for performance. Sharp graphics, bright colors, and an impressive built-in speaker system combine to make this USB-C monitor a fantastic entertainment experience. Whether you're gaming, streaming, designing, or editing, this monitor has the visuals and sound you need to get the job done. The only downside to this monitor is that the USB-C port does not support charging, so you'll have to charge separately. Pros: 4K UHD resolution

95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut

True-tone treVolo audio with two speakers and a 5W subwoofer

HDRi imagery with intelligent brightness control Cons: USB-C port does not support charging

Expensive

Best for entertainment BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K Monitor Full visual + sound experience Combine eye and ear candy for a full entertainment experience that looks and sounds amazing. $650 from Amazon

Best on a budget: ASUS ZenScreen

The ZenScreen is a favorite around the iMore office for its incredible portability. It's a 14-inch screen with a USB-C connector. You can rotate between landscape and portrait mode, and it's compatible with Thunderbolt 3. If you need a second screen when you're headed for the coffee shop, this takes up just the right amount of space without being a burden on your portability. This is one of the best USB-C monitors for Mac when it comes to portability. Pros: Weighs less than 2 pounds

Ultra-slim at only 8mm thick

Comes with its own cover

60Hz refresh rate Cons: Does not charge your laptop

No HDMI support

Best on a budget ASUS ZenScreen As portable as it gets. The ZenScreen is ASUS's very portable monitor with a USB-C port, a great-looking IPS panel, and more. $254 from Amazon

All the pretty colors: LG 27UN850-W 27-inch 4K Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

If accurate color reproduction and brightness are important to you, then a good VESA DisplayHDR 400 monitor will be a good bet. This 27-inch monitor from LG has beautiful colors, contrast, and brightness due to VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology. Get the most out of 4K resolution with this well-designed monitor, and it comes with USB-C compatibility as well. Pros: VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology

Borderless design

Adjustable angle

USB Type-C connectivity Cons: Has a slight backlight bleed

All the pretty colors LG 27UN850-W 27-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor Beautiful VESA DisplayHDR 400 graphics Gorgeous color reproduction and brightness set this monitor apart from the pack. Its sleek, borderless design is also quite attractive. $480 from Amazon

Widest of the wide: LG 29UM69G Ultrawide Monitor

If what you need is expansive space to work with, the LG 29UM69G-B serves it up and then some. This extra-wide USB-C monitor has an aspect ratio of 21:9, so you probably won't even need a second monitor! The Screen Split 2.0 technology allows you to move effortlessly between desktops or even view several at once, which is when this monitor really shines. Alongside its wideness, you will also enjoy the 1080p resolution, graphics powered by AMD FreeSync, and continuous 1ms motion blur reduction. Overall it's a great choice at a very reasonable price. Pros: Extra-wide 21:9 aspect ration

Good resolution

1ms motion blur reduction

Screen Split 2.0 technology Cons: 70Hz refresh rate

Widest of the wide LG 29UM69G-B 29-inch FreeSync IPS WFHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Expansive space It's wide enough to support multiple screens and desktops, so you'll love it for graphic or editing work. Save money on a second screen and just buy this one instead. $380 at Amazon