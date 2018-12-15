Are you someone who loves to use your webcam, but hates the idea of hackers and digital peeping toms watching you unsuspectedly? Webcam hacking is a real thing, and while you can't necessarily stop it at the source, you can put up some roadblocks to make it harder for potential creeps to view you without your knowledge. Here are the best webcam privacy covers available for your MacBook that'll give you some serious peace of mind.
Slide and hide
Cimkiz Webcam Ultra Thin Metal Camera Slider
If you're looking for a simple yet effective slider for your MacBook's webcam, then take a peek at the Cimkiz Webcam Ultra Thin Metal Camera Slider, which is a magnetic slider that'll never prevent your MacBook from shutting. This slider comes in a 3-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack, so if you accidentally lose your slider, you'll always have extras — or give them to your friends!
Sleek yet sneaky
STEAGLE ORIGINAL Laptop Webcam Cover
High quality, stylish, and reading to hide that webcam, the STEAGLE ORIGINAL Laptop Webcam Cover is one good looking privacy protector. This particular webcam cover is a bit more expensive than some others, but for good reason: the rail-type cover doesn't use a magnet but still allows your laptop to close due to its crazy thinness. You can pick one up in silver, black, rose gold, and even flag patterns from the UK and Canada.
Small but mighty
imluckies Webcam Metal Camera Cover
Add a li'l luck on your side and keep those creepers off your webcam with the imluckies Webcam Metal Camera Cover. This privacy-boosting device is thinner than a credit card and is super simple to install. You can pick up a 2-pack, 3-pack, or 5-pack and can even attach the slider over your iPad and iPhone for even more security on your devices.
Pristine plastic protection
C-Slide Webcam Cover Family Pack
Maybe you're in the market for a webcam cover but don't love the idea of a metal one: never fear, the C-Slide Webcam Cover Family Pack is here! This slim and sleek webcam cover is made from a durable plastic that is easy to install without damaging your MacBook's webcam lens. It comes in a 3-pack and can even be installed on other devices, too.
Fashionable and functional
MOSISO Webcam Cover
Looking for a laptop webcam cover that's also decent to look at? Then take a peek at the MOSISO Webcam Cover. This particular privacy tool comes in three different colors in one 3-pack, including black, white, and rose gold. It is made out of an aluminum alloy and works with a double-sided adhesive sticker. You also get a one year warranty with these webcam covers if anything goes wrong.
Thin yet thorough
LinkBand Webcam Ultra Tin Cover Slider
Save yourself some stress and pick up the LinkBand Webcam Ultra Tin Cover Slider for some extra security in your life. This webcam cover is super thin and fits on most devices, including smartphones and your iPad. It works with an adhesive backing: simply press and hold for 15 seconds and you're ready to protect yourself online.
Your online protection isn't a joke, and taking the proper steps to stop creepy hackers on the internet from accessing your webcam is a good place to start. There are so many different privacy covers out there that it can be hard to choose just one, but we personally love the look of the Steagle Original for our MacBooks. Whatever you end up deciding on, we hope it works perfectly and gives you a little bit more peace of mind while you're on your computer. Good luck, and happy shopping.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.