Best wireless charging cases for AirPods
Looking to upgrade to a wireless charging case for your AirPods? Or have you lost your AirPods case and need a replacement? Apple's own wireless charging case isn't your only option. With so many choices out there, it can be tough to pick a charging case that will give you the most bang for your buck. Here are the best AirPods wireless charging cases you can buy.
Best for most: Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods - whiteStaff Favorite
Apple's own wireless charging case is not the cheapest, but it is simply your best option. It works with both the first and second-generation AirPods. You pay more, but you're getting Apple reliability.
Colorful options: JinStyles Compatible with AirPods 1, 2 Wireless AirPods Charging Case - colors vary
As long as you're replacing your AirPods case, there's no reason you have to stick with white, right? This one comes in four colors: light green, purple, black, and white.
Powerful: CIVPOWER Wireless Charging Case Compatible with AirPods 1, 2
Another wireless charging replacement case with some colorful options, CIVPOWER'S can get you three hours of listening time from a 15-minute charge. A full charge to the case will get you five AirPods charge-ups.
Lookalike: Chillyfar Wireless Charging Case Replacement for AirPods 1, 2
The Chillyfar Wireless AirPods Charging Case looks a lot like Apple's, and it functions in much the same way. Just pop in your AirPods, and then place the case on any wireless Qi charger.
For AirPods 3: CCAN Wireless Charging Case Replacement Compatible with AirPod 3rd Generation
If you own Apple's third-generation AirPods, they won't fit in a case designed for AirPods 1 or 2. This one works for the newer AirPods 3 and it looks just like Apple's.
Another option for AirPods 3: TBGHz Wireless Charging Case Compatible with AirPod 3rd Generation
Here is another well-reviewed wireless charging case for your AirPods 3. It has a 600 mAh portable battery, which can fully charge in three hours for eight hours of listening time.
Charge your AirPods on the go with the best AirPods wireless charging cases
If you own the original AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods 3, the best and safest option is always going to be Apple's Wireless Charging Case. We know when we buy Apple products, we are paying a bit more, but Apple products just work, which is why we love them. And if something does go wonky, our local Genius Bar is there to help.
However, if you want a cheaper replacement that allows you to charge your AirPods wirelessly, you've got choices. We'd go with the bargain-priced JinStyles, since it comes in so many eye-catching colors.
Now that you have all these incredible wireless charging case options, you'll need a charging pad to go along with it. A charging pad will allow you to lay your AirPods down and let 'em charge without the hassle of wires and cords, so what's not to love?
Regardless of the case you end up deciding on, we hope you're able to always keep your AirPods charged and ready to rock. No matter what case you end up going with, every option on this list will wirelessly charge your AirPods so you can listen to your favorite podcasts, music, and more: it just depends on what you're looking for.
