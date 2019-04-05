Looking for the perfect wireless charging case for your non-wireless AirPods Charging Case? Interested in finding a lightweight, water resistant, fast-charging, and portable case for your AirPods? With so many options out there, it can be tough to pick a portable charging case that will give you the most bang for your buck. We don't think you need to spend $79 on Apple's Wireless Charging Case, so here are the best of the best wireless charging cases for your non-wireless AirPods Charging Case right now.
Best for most
GAZE DESK GAZEON Qi Wireless charging AirPod caseStaff Favorite
The GAZE DESK GAZEON Qi Wireless charging AirPod case allows you to simply lay your AirPods on the mat and charge their dead battery quickly and efficiently. This charging case comes in forest green, black, pale pink, pure white, and slate gray.
Fast charging
SibyTech Wireless charging AirPod case
The SibyTech Wireless charging AirPod case can fully charge up the battery in 20 minutes, while the super lightweight design makes it perfect for travelling and moving from point A to point B. Did we mention that it's water resistant, too?
Durable
Skywin Wireless charging case
The Skywin Wireless charging case allows you to fully charge your AirPods in 1.5 hours and works with any charging mat out there. It's super sleek and incredibly appropriate for the Apple aesthetic.
Lightweight
East Brooklyn Labs SliQ charging case
The East Brooklyn Labs SliQ charging case comes with an indicator light that tells you how charged your case is, while the case itself is both dust-proof and fast charging: talk about a killer combo.
Affordable
Hayan Wireless charging Airpod case
The Hayan Wireless charging Airpod case comes with a 12-month warranty in case anything goes wrong and comes in black and white color options. It allows your AirPods to charge quickly and efficiently without breaking the bank.
Protective
Ordinary Mango PowerPod charging case
The Ordinary Mango PowerPod charging case is made from a high-quality silicone that is both comfortable and allows you to charge your AirPods wirelessly. It'll also protect your AirPods from dust and dirt.
Charge your AirPods on the go
Regardless of the case you end up deciding on, we hope you're able to always keep your AirPods charged and ready to rock. Personally, we love the look, cost, and feel of the GAZE DESK GAZEON Qi Wireless charging AirPod case. Not only does it come in a variety of stylish, eye-catching colors, but the protective outside saves your AirPods from drops and dust from the outside world.
Now that you have all these incredible wireless charging case options, you'll need a charging pad to go along with it. A charging pad will allow you to lay your AirPods down and let 'em charge without the hassle of wires and cords, so what's not to love?
No matter what case you end up going with, every option on this list will wirelessly charge your AirPods so you can listen to your favorite podcasts, music, and more: it just depends on what you're looking for.
