Apple TV+ has confirmed that the bilingual thriller series 'Now and Then' will premiere globally on May 20. The eight-episode season will begin with the first three being made available and a new episode launching every week thereafter.

Shot in both Spanish and English, the new Apple TV+ show is set in Miami and features "Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna."

"Now and Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

You will of course need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Now and Then although the streaming service is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Anyone who is already paying for Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and other Apple services should definitely give Apple One some thought.

