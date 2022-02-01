What you need to know
- Apple TV+ confirms that Now and Then will premiere globally on May 20.
- The new thriller series was shot in English and Spanish.
- The first three episodes will be available on day one with new episodes available weekly.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the bilingual thriller series 'Now and Then' will premiere globally on May 20. The eight-episode season will begin with the first three being made available and a new episode launching every week thereafter.
Shot in both Spanish and English, the new Apple TV+ show is set in Miami and features "Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna."
"Now and Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.
You will of course need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Now and Then although the streaming service is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Anyone who is already paying for Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and other Apple services should definitely give Apple One some thought.
If you want to enjoy Now and Then in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone case protects your camera lenses
If you've ever worried about scratching your iPhone camera lenses when you stash your phone into your pocket or bag, check out this MagSafe case with a sliding cover.
FlipKit helps you create flipbooks on an iPad using just your finger
FlipKit is an app that helps you create gorgeous flipbooks on an iPad — and all you need is your finger!
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Apple-Man! But Apple isn't happy.
'Apple-Man' is an indie film about a man who can control Apples but the whole thing is at risk of disappearing if Apple gets its way.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.