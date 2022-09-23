Best Black Friday iPad deals 2022

The Black Friday iPad deals are not too far away, and with them will come some of the best chances to save money on Apple's range of excellent tablets. If you're hoping to grab an iPad but have been saving for those high full prices, you've come to the right place.

Now synonymous with the word tablet, the iPad is one of Apple's most popular products. There's truly an iPad for anyone, and whether you're after the base model iPad, the slim and light iPad Air, the small but powerful iPad Mini or the powerhouse iPad Pro, we've found deals on the iPad for you. Apple's whole range should see some reductions over Black Friday, and we've covered all of them in our Black Friday Apple deals guide.

When do the Black Friday iPad deals begin? Officially, Black Friday will kick off on Nov. 26 this year, and there are already some deals available. This is when many stores offer the lowest prices of the year on some models.

Space Gray iPad (2021) with Apple Pencil (Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

Best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Last years iPad (2021) is the iPad that many people will, and should, buy. It's better than last year's, has a few cool new features, and will last you years barring any major accidents. As long as you aren't expecting any "pro" features and are okay with the old design, the iPad (2021) is a near-perfect tablet for everyone. Since its release last year we have seen a few excellent discounts, so we reckon you can expect some great prices over Black Friday this year.

News app on iPad Air 4 (Image credit: iMore)

Best Black Friday Apple iPad Air Deals

The iPad Air recently saw an update earlier this year, making it one of the most compelling tablets in the iPad lineup. Ditching the A15 Bionic, the iPad Air 2022 gained the same M1 chip as the iPad Pro, beefing up its performance and making its bigger counterparts seem slightly too expensive. There's still Apple Pencil 2 support, as well as a handy keyboard addition so you can almost replace your laptop with it.

If you're in need of a larger display with oodles of power, but don't want to spend loads of money on an iPad Pro, then the iPad Air 2022 should suit you to a tee - especially if you can score a deal on one.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Image credit: iMore)

Best Black Friday Apple iPad Pro deals

Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, the iPad Pro 2021 is a workhorse device capable of replacing your computer full time if you want. Running on the insanely powerful and fast M1 chip, it has flagship features like pro-grade cameras, LiDAR, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G. Plus, you can get up to 2TB of storage space. These devices are the current top-of-the-line iPad and are full-on laptop replacements for many people these days, especially when you combine it with something like a keyboard case.

Worth watching out for the iPad Pro in the run-up to Black Friday - there could well be a new iPad on the horizon, and many say it could be an iPad Pro with M2. Should this be the case, then we could see old iPad Pro stock receive some pretty hefty discounts.

Ipad Mini 6 Review Safari (Image credit: iMore)

Best Black Friday Apple iPad mini deals

The iPad Mini 6 received a significant update last year, bringing a new design more similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Now there's a bigger screen with much thinner bezels, as well as support for Apple Pencil 2. There's an A15 Bionic under the shell keeping everything going, so you won't be wanting for power at any point.

The little tablet has seen some fantastic deals over the last year, so we think you can expect some great prices at a range of retailers over the Black Friday weekend.