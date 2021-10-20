If you're hoping to get an iPad but don't want to pay full price, you've come to the right place. With Black Friday coming up fast, we've been rounding up the best deals on all iPad models so you can save money this season.

The iPad has almost become synonymous with the word tablet, and a big part of that is just how great every iPad model performs. Whether you need the base iPad, the thin iPad Air, the small iPad mini, or the powerhouse iPad Pro, all iPads offer a bunch of great features that make them the best tablets you can buy.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the absolute best when it comes to marrying power and portability, and the Amazon has the 256GB storage size for $100 less than the regular price.

While we love this iPad Pro deal, that doesn't mean it's the only deal you can snag right now. So whether you're looking for the cheapest iPad, iPad Air, or iPad mini, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track iPad pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available.

Today's best iPad deals

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

The brand new iPad (2021), and it's the iPad that many people will, and should, buy. It's better than last year's, has a few cool new features, and will last you years barring any major accidents. As long as you aren't expecting any "pro" features and are okay with the old design, the iPad (2021) is a near-perfect tablet for everyone.

It launched recently, so you're not likely going to see any deals just yet, but be sure to check back often as Black Friday approaches.

iPad (10.2-inch, 2021) | $329 at Amazon While it may still have the same old design, the new iPad (2021) is better. It got a considerable upgrade to its selfie camera and still starts at an incredibly reasonable price. It's the best iPad for the masses, and it's dang good. From $329 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Air Deals

The iPad Air 4 is now the oldest iPad in the current lineup, but it's no slouch! Its beautiful squared-off chassis, fantastic color options, and a nice 10.9-inch large screen make it excellent for work and play. Inside, it's got Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which still runs everything you can imagine blazing fast. Plus, it's compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, meaning you can draw, paint, and sketch all you want.

If you need a slightly larger display than the base iPad and don't want to spend big bucks on the iPad Pro line, The iPad Air is an excellent sweet spot for you — especially if you can score a deal on one.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) | $720 at Amazon Get all the power and storage you need with the 256GB iPad Air at $80 cheaper than its regular price. $720 at Amazon 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | $539 at Amazon If you don't need as much storage, Walmart has the 64GB iPad Air 4 for $539. That's a savings of $60. $539 at Walmart

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Pro Deals

Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, the iPad Pro 2021 is a workhorse device capable of replacing your computer full-time if you want. Running on the insanely powerful and fast M1 chip, it has flagship features like pro-grade cameras, LiDAR, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G. Plus, you can get up to 2TB of storage space. These devices are the current top-of-the-line iPad and are full-on laptop replacements for many people these days, especially when you combine it with something like a keyboard case. S

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) | $800 at Amazon The 11-inch iPad Pro is the absolute best when it comes to marrying power and portability, and the Amazon has the 256GB storage size for $100 less than the regular price. You'll also find the same deal at Best Buy on the same model. $800 at Amazon

$800 at Best Buy 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) | $800 at Amazon Need a lot more storage? Best Buy has the 11-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for $100 off. $1,000 at Best Buy 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | $999 at Amazon If you want the biggest screen an iPad has to offer, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage can be found for $100 off at Amazon and Walmart. $999 at Amazon

$800 at Walmart

Best Prime Day Apple iPad mini Deals

Apple's brand new iPad mini 6 got a significant update this year. It now sports the same design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, meaning you have a more beautiful screen and much thinner bezels. Plus, you get Apple Pencil 2 compatibility. It's all powered by the extremely fast A15 Bionic, Apple's latest chip, making the iPad mini 6 small but mighty.

Unfortunately, since it just launched, we aren't seeing many deals on the iPad mini 6 at the moment, but Black Friday is coming up, so make sure to check back often to see what deals we've found!

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | $999 at Amazon Amazon offers the iPad mini 6 for about $9 less than its original $499 price tag. Considering the device is pretty new, the deal isn't a blockbuster but saves you a little cash nonetheless. $490 at Amazon

iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad Pro vs. iPad mini: Which should you buy on Black Friday?