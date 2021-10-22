If you bought a computer from Apple in the last several years, like the M1 MacBook Pro or 2021 iMac, the connectors on it will consist almost entirely of USB-C ports. While USB-C is super versatile, it means you need adapters to hook up a bunch of your old devices. Fear not, though, as there are so many USB-C hubs to choose from, many of which will solve all of your connection needs in one device.
USB-C hubs tend not to be that pricey anyway but Black Friday is when you can snag one for next to nothing. Though they are inexpensive, you still don't want to waste your money so it's worth doing a bit of research before buying one. Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best Black Friday USB-C hub deals below. Most of the devices on the list are the very same items we have written about in our best USB-C hub roundup so you know you are getting one we would recommend while also scoring a saving.
Review: Charge fast with RAVPower’s MagSafe-compatible wireless power bank
Though it feels (and is) cheaper than alternative products, RAVPower's MagSafe-compatible power bank boasts faster wireless charging speeds than the rest.
Apple Watch Series 7 teardown reveals larger battery, new display
iFixit has broken open the new Apple Watch Series 7, revealing a slightly larger battery and the possible cause of the delay to its release.
The N64 was considered a failure despite its long list of classics
With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we can finally play some of the greatest N64 classic games ever released. It's important to remember though that despite its legacy, the N64 console was actually considered a commercial failure.
If you need to connect a USB-A cable to your MacBook Pro, get an adapter
Call it an adapter, call it a dongle. Whatever you call it, you know you need one. Here are some of the best USB-C adapters you can get for your iPhone right now.