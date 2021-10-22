If you bought a computer from Apple in the last several years, like the M1 MacBook Pro or 2021 iMac, the connectors on it will consist almost entirely of USB-C ports. While USB-C is super versatile, it means you need adapters to hook up a bunch of your old devices. Fear not, though, as there are so many USB-C hubs to choose from, many of which will solve all of your connection needs in one device.

USB-C hubs tend not to be that pricey anyway but Black Friday is when you can snag one for next to nothing. Though they are inexpensive, you still don't want to waste your money so it's worth doing a bit of research before buying one. Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best Black Friday USB-C hub deals below. Most of the devices on the list are the very same items we have written about in our best USB-C hub roundup so you know you are getting one we would recommend while also scoring a saving.