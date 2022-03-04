What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared another Central Park singalong video to YouTube.
- Central Park is available to stream on Apple TV+.
- Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
Apple TV+ has shared a new lyric video for the popular 'Central Park' show and you'll definitely find yourself bopping along to this one.
The kids' Apple TV+ show regularly shares lyric videos for us to sing along to and the latest, I'm Bad at Being Bad, is one of the best. Check it out!
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
If that whets the old appetite you can check out Central Park on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need a subscription, or be paying for Apple One, and you can watch on pretty much anything with an internet connection.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
