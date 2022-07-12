If Apple's AirPods aren't for you but you want to get your hands on a great pair of earbuds this Amazon Prime Day, then look no further than this pair of Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are currently $179 at Amazon.

This deal will only be live for the next day or so, so make sure you move fast to grab these fantastic noise-cancelling earbuds in either color.

Don't want AirPods? This is the deal for you.

First released in 2020, these Bose earbuds are a fantastic option for people who don't want to invest in AirPods but still want a really premium sound experience. The big advantage over AirPods is a more consistent connectivity experience across of range of devices like Android phones and tablets as well as laptops and PCs.

They also come with intuitive touch controls that can change noise cancelation, pause, play, and volume on the fly.

They come with a full transparency mode like AirPods Pro and an exclusive volume-optimized Active EQ. They're also really comfortable for periods of long usage, which is important because they've got great hour battery life plus a case that delivers up to 12 further hours of listening time. They can also be charged wireless on any Qi charger.

We know that Amazon users love them, with over 24,000 ratings for a whopping 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Bose also has a stellar reputation in the premium headphones field, so you can trust that these will be a great buy.

