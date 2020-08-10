What you need to know
- Two Chicago Apple Stores were looted Sunday.
- Protests began after a man was shot by police.
- Looting followed, with Apple Michigan Avenue and Apple Lincoln Park hit.
Two Apple Stores in Chicago were looted overnight after protests over a police shooting on Sunday. Those protests erupted into violance and multiple stores, including the two Apple Stores, were looted during the chaos.
According to tweets last night, both Apple Michigan Avenue and Apple Lincoln Park were hard hit with one video showing looters filling waiting cars with Apple Store goods.
Looting continues this morning. This is the Apple Store at Clybourn/North being hit again around 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xwpiHt5wDQ— Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020
The impressive Apple Store Michigan Avenue saw windows smashed and displayes cleared out, with the store left bare by the time looters had finished.
The flagship Apple Store of Chicago was looted#ChicagoScanner #chicagoriots #apple pic.twitter.com/LF229BMkPm— Frank Calabrese 'Wear a Mask' 😷 (@FrankCalabrese) August 10, 2020
The initial protests began after police officers shot a suspect after a call to alert them of a man with a gun in the Inglewood area. The man was shot after police returned fire – he's now in hospital in an "unknown" condition, according to local news reports.
