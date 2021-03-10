What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Mobile is rolling out its second season with new and updated features.
- New maps, weapons, vehicles and events have been added.
- Season 2 begins on March 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. ET for players on iOS and Android.
Season 2 of the popular Call of Duty: Mobile will begin on March 10, 2021, starting at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET for players on iOS and Android devices. The new season brings with it many requested features for the game, such as new maps, weapons, and events. There are also new updates to existing features of Call of Duty: Mobile, such as the Battle Royale mode, Lucky Draws and Bundles.
Players who own both the free and paid versions of the game can enjoy new weapons, like the assault rifle AS VAL, and the SP-R-208 sniper rifle which will appear later in the season through a seasonal challenge.
Those who have all the game's maps memorized will be pleased to hear that two new maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are coming to the mobile game. These maps are Shoot House, a three-lane, fast-paced map, and Shipment (2019), one of the franchise's smallest maps that lends itself to frantic gameplay.
The Marquee Event, "Pursuit" begins on March 25, 2021, and will allow players to earn rewards by sending a unique Special Ops soldier on operations. Charly from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be available as a default character option, free for all players.
For those who enjoy the mobile gaming experience and shooters, Call of Duty: Mobile is a great game. Anyone who prefers a more traditional console experience, however, can try out the amazing multiplayer lineup available on Nintendo Switch.
