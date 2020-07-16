In a world full of quarantines and shelter-in-place orders, it can be hard for anyone to find a way to get their daily exercise in, let alone children. Physical activity is vital for everyone, but especially kids. Thankfully, Nintendo has Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch, and it's one of our favorite ways to exercise at home. But are children able to use the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories to play Ring Fit Adventure as well? Yes, children can use the Ring-Con and Leg Strap

In order to play Ring Fit Adventure, you will need the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories that come with the physical game — otherwise, you won't be able to play. Thankfully, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap can safely be used by children, especially since the leg strap is adjustable. The Ring-Con also works as a regular old Pilates Ring, but it is a bit smaller and more manageable with less resistance, even for kids. Just a word of caution, though — the Ring-Con and Leg Strap are bound to get sweaty and dirty over time. After all, these accessories are designed to help you work out, which means sweating. Before you let your children use your main set of Ring-Con and Leg Strap for the Joy-Cons, you should probably clean and sterilize them, especially these days. We have an entire guide on how to do this safely without damaging either accessory, so make sure to do that between uses when you can! Ring Fit Adventure: How to clean and disinfect the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories Adjust the difficulty level to be suitable for your kids

If you are worried that Ring Fit Adventure may be too difficult for your children, you may be surprised. Ring Fit Adventure has 30 difficulty levels, the lowest being one, which you can adjust for each player's profile in the game. So if you want to use Ring Fit Adventure as a way to get your kids moving while being stuck at home, try setting it to a lower difficulty for their game profile. The difficulty settings in Ring Fit Adventure simply change the number of reps per set of exercise that you do (basically the number of times you do an exercise). It does not make the Ring-Con more resistant to pulling and stretching, though it sometimes feels that way when you have to do many more reps (Bow Pull, for example). The amount of damage that you do seems about the same for each attack, no matter what difficulty it is set at. But since higher difficulties have more reps in each set, you actually do more damage with more times to attack enemies. However, since kids may not have as much stamina or endurance as adults, having the difficulty set lower could be beneficial. The game scales appropriately in other aspects, though, so just because it's set lower doesn't mean it will be a cakewalk. To change the difficulty level at any time, do the following: On the Joy-Con attached to the Ring-Con, press the B button to get to My Menu. Use the joystick on the Ring-Con Joy-Con to scroll down to Difficulty Level. Press X to confirm. Adjust the difficulty level as you see fit. Again, the difficulty level changes the number of reps for each exercise set. So if it's on a lower difficulty, you may have to do 10 squats instead of 30 on a higher setting, for example. Supervise your kids and guide them on specific exercises