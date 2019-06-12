Just in time for the summer months, Catalyst is introducing two new waterproof cases to its slate of protective, yet stylish Apple accessories, designed to fit the latest iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models perfectly. Well-known for its award-winning waterproof AirPods case , Catalyst is not just unveiling new iPad Pro cases today; two new colorways for its popular AirPods case are making their way to select Apple stores and Apple.com too, while new Apple Watch 4 cases are hitting shelves at various retailers.

Catalyst's transparent iPad Pro cases feature an IP68 waterproof rating of 6.6 feet and a drop-proof rating of 4 feet, so whether your tablet accidentally falls on the ground or into the pool, there's a much better chance of survival if one of these cases is attached. They also make it safer to use your tablet during a nice, long bath, or at the beach. Each case is equipped with an impact-ready, rubber bumper that makes it easy to grip, along with extra-large ports and an integrated screen protector. Meanwhile, a hard-coated optical lens keeps your device's camera protected from sand, dust, and other dirt that might scuff it up.

Catalyst unveiled a slate of new waterproof cases for iOS devices during CE Week in New York City, including these transparent iPad Pro cases that are now available to pre-order.

The new waterproof Catalyst case for Apple Watch Series 4 is the first to guarantee 100% protection for the device, letting you bring your Apple Watch along on any adventure without worry. It allows you to dive as deep as 330 feet while keeping your Apple Watch fully sealed up and safe inside. Though it's premiering at a regular price of $69.99, another non-waterproof model is debuting at $49.99, which offers drop protection up to nearly 10 feet.

Last up is the Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods, which can now be found at Apple in two new colors: pink and blue. At their retail price of $29.95, it's a small price to pay for protection that looks this sleek.

Pre-orders for the new waterproof iPad Pro cases are now open at Catalyst's website starting at $149.99, while the other products mentioned above are all now available for purchase at various retailers such as Amazon.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.