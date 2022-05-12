Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Christine Lin for the upcoming family series Surfside Girls, a show that has already been confirmed to star YaYa Gosselin and Miya Cech.

The Apple TV+ show was first confirmed late last year and now Deadline reports that Lin will be joining the cast for a show that is based on a best-selling graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell.

Here's how Apple TV+ detailed the new show during its December announcement.

"Surfside Girls" is an adventure series starring Miya Cech ("Rim of the World," "The Astronauts") and YaYa Gosselin ("We Can be Heroes," "FBI: Most Wanted") as Jade and Sam, two best friends who jump in to save their town. Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside's beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside... and maybe they'll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

While we still don't know when we can expect to be able to watch Surfside Girls, we do know that an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription will be required.

Apple TV+ continues to line up more and more content as it works to grow its catalog in an attempt to better compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. However, priced at just $4.99 per month and carrying hit shows like Ted Lasso and Severance, Apple TV+ is already among some of the best value in streaming.

