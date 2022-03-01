Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' has picked up another high-profile award, this time nabbing an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

Apple TV+ is no stranger to picking up an award or two and it was on the receiving end of a number of HCA Film Awards. This time it's a win at the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards.

While there have been plenty of awards for Apple TV+ shows like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, CODA has also pulled its weight in terms of adding trophies to the cabinet. This isn't the first time an Apple TV+ project has been recognized by the NAACP, as Apple rightly notes.

The recognition by the NAACP adds to the two previous NAACP Image Awards that Apple TV+ has been recognized with since its launch just over two years ago for Apple Original series "Truth Be Told" and film "The Banker." At last year's NAACP Image Awards, Apple Original Film "The Banker" was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. This year, Apple TV+ received a total of nine NAACP Image Award nominations across five Apple Original Films and three series.

You can of course watch CODA on Apple TV+ right now so long as you have a subscription or pay for Apple One. It's a must-watch and is arguably worth the price of admission alone.

If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You can also watch Apple TV+ on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and just about anything else with a web browser.