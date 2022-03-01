What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has won another big award.
- CODA has picked up an NAACP award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' has picked up another high-profile award, this time nabbing an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
Apple TV+ is no stranger to picking up an award or two and it was on the receiving end of a number of HCA Film Awards. This time it's a win at the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards.
While there have been plenty of awards for Apple TV+ shows like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, CODA has also pulled its weight in terms of adding trophies to the cabinet. This isn't the first time an Apple TV+ project has been recognized by the NAACP, as Apple rightly notes.
The recognition by the NAACP adds to the two previous NAACP Image Awards that Apple TV+ has been recognized with since its launch just over two years ago for Apple Original series "Truth Be Told" and film "The Banker." At last year's NAACP Image Awards, Apple Original Film "The Banker" was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. This year, Apple TV+ received a total of nine NAACP Image Award nominations across five Apple Original Films and three series.
You can of course watch CODA on Apple TV+ right now so long as you have a subscription or pay for Apple One. It's a must-watch and is arguably worth the price of admission alone.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You can also watch Apple TV+ on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and just about anything else with a web browser.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The 5th developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 5 is now available to developers.
Review: Keep track of your minimalist wallet with Snapback Slim Air
If you prefer a minimalist carry for your wallet but still want to track it with an AirTag, then consider the Snapback Slim Air.
Review: Make the Casetify MagSafe Wallet all your own with a custom print
Here's a MagSafe wallet that'll make a statement, any statement you like with a customized print. And you can feel good about buying from Casetify due to its sustainable products and eco-friendly production processes.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.