Confirmed: Apple VP Lisa Jackson isn't still on the roof of Apple Park

If there is one abiding image from Apple's iPhone 12 announcement yesterday, it wasn't iPhone 12 in a super-small briefcase. It wasn't even that gorgeous Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro. It was Apple VP Lisa Jackson stood on the roof of Apple Park without a care in the world.

Meanwhile, I was sat watching through my fingers knowing full well the whole thing was pre-recorded.

Turns out I wasn't the only one with concern in my heart. Viewer Michael Camilleri was so worried that he emailed CEO Tim Cook to make sure that Jackson had been returned to her rightful place – back on terra firma.

Sure enough, Camilleri and the world got the response we were hoping for – Lisa Jackson is fine!

Tim Cook passed on the message. Lisa's doing just fine y'all. pic.twitter.com/J4E5lmoZ4u — mike (@MikeCam) October 14, 2020

Phew! Now I only need to worry about all those people Apple seems to keep locked beneath Apple Park!