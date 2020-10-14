Start shopping! Amazon Prime Day deals are already flowing

Phew!

Confirmed: Apple VP Lisa Jackson isn't still on the roof of Apple Park

Just watching it make us feel squeezy!
Oliver Haslam

Lisa Jackson On Apple Park RoofSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple VP Lisa Jcakson found herself atop Apple Park during yesterday's iPhone 12 announcement.
  • One viewer was concerned for her wellbeing, so they emailed CEO Tim Cook.
  • Good news! Jackson is firmly back on the ground.

If there is one abiding image from Apple's iPhone 12 announcement yesterday, it wasn't iPhone 12 in a super-small briefcase. It wasn't even that gorgeous Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro. It was Apple VP Lisa Jackson stood on the roof of Apple Park without a care in the world.

Meanwhile, I was sat watching through my fingers knowing full well the whole thing was pre-recorded.

Turns out I wasn't the only one with concern in my heart. Viewer Michael Camilleri was so worried that he emailed CEO Tim Cook to make sure that Jackson had been returned to her rightful place – back on terra firma.

Sure enough, Camilleri and the world got the response we were hoping for – Lisa Jackson is fine!

Phew! Now I only need to worry about all those people Apple seems to keep locked beneath Apple Park!