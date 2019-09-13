As part of its investigation into anticompetitive behavior, Congress has requested to see the emails of Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to the Wall Street Journal, Cook has until October 14 to hand over communications and even financial statements.

Cook is just one of many executives name in the requests, according to WSJ, which also include Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, and more. Congress is currently taking a hard look at the four technology giants (Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google) as part of its larger antitrust investigation.

WSJ writes: