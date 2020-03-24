New drone footage shows just how weird it is to see Apple Park and the surrounding areas with almost no people around. The footage, provided by Duncan Sinfield who also documented the area's building, is probably the most eery thing you'll see this week.

Apple has told its Apple Park employees to work from home wherever possible, and with a coronavirus-related shelter in place order preventing people from leaving homes in the surrounding area, it's understandable why everything is so quiet. But that doesn't make it look any less strange.