What you need to know
- Apple has added new subtitles to more than 200 WWDC session videos.
- Both Japanese and Simplified Chinese subtitles are included.
- The Special Event Keynote and Platforms State of the Union are included.
Apple has today updated more than 200 WWDC session videos with both Japanese and Simplified Chinese subtitles, making it easier for more people to learn what went down during this year's online event.
Along with the standard sessions, Apple has also added subtitles to both the Special Event Keynote and Platforms State of the Union as well.
You can now watch the Special Event Keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and over 200 sessions from this year's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference with Japanese and Simplified Chinese subtitles. Available on the web, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Registered developers can watch the WWDC20 videos online right now. Those videos include information on this year's round of software updates including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and more.
