What you need to know
- DigiTimes claims that Apple will receive shipments for the 16-inch MacBook in Q4 of this year.
- Quanta Computer is the purported supplier.
- DigiTimes had previously reported the MacBook Pro 16-inch would launch this month.
A report from DigiTimes via MacRumors claims that Apple will begin receiving shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2019.
According to DigiTimes:
Apple and Microsoft are both expected to perform strongly in the fourth quarter. Apple's new 16-inch ultra-thin-bezel MacBook Pro is expected to begin volume shipments in the fourth quarter, while Microsoft's new third-generation Surface Laptop will boost sharply the brand vendor's shipments sequentially in the fourth quarter.
Because of Apple's new MacBook Pro, Quanta Computer, the key supplier of the machine, is expected to see rising share of Taiwan's shipments in the fourth quarter, while Wistron and Pegatron will also see their shares grow thanks to Dell and Microsoft ramping up orders.
The report doesn't really offer any insight into a purported release for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Whilst the devices existence seems to be a certainty (given leaks found within Catalina), a release date continues to evade us. DigiTimes had previously reported the device would launch in October, but this becomes less likely with every passing moment.
Digitimes believes that several notebook manufacturers including Apple are looking to pre-stock inventory so as to avoid US tariffs on China-imported notebooks, slated to begin in mid-December. At this stage, the 16-Inch MacBook Pro is proving elusive to analysts and onlookers alike. Yesterday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple would release a new scissor keyboard MacBook in mid 2020, it seems from reports however that this is thought to be a product separate to the 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and as such, this is actually fuelling confusion about the device.
Regardless, with the end of October, we'll hopefully be able to confirm that an October launch is not on the cards. That's something at least.
