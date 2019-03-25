Best Answer: Not exactly. Apple TV+ will be available in the new Apple TV app, which is already on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. The Apple TV app is also coming to the Mac in Fall 2019, as well as smart TVs, and streaming sticks and boxes starting in Spring 2019.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple's brand new TV streaming service that will also feature completely original and exclusive content. There will be original series and films, including Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and even Jason Mamoa and Alfred Woodard have See. Even Oprah Winfrey will have some documentaries on Apple TV+.

So Apple TV+ isn't limited to just Apple devices?

That's correct, but there will be a bit of a wait. Apple TV+ will be available in the Apple TV app, which at the moment, is only on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. Apple said it is also coming to the Mac in Fall 2019.

But starting in Spring 2019, the Apple TV app will be coming to popular smart TV brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and VIZIO. It is also coming to Roku and Amazon FireTV.

Samsung will be the first to receive the Apple TV app on select smart TVs. Unfortunately, there were no details on which particular models will be getting the Apple TV app, so we will have to wait and see for further details on that.

When is Apple TV+ launching?

Apple TV+ will be launching Fall 2019 in more than 100 countries. By the time the service launches, we think the Apple TV app should be on many third-party smart TVs and streaming devices.

How much is Apple TV+ going to cost?

Apple did not reveal the pricing for their TV+ service at the announcement. We will update with the information as we receive it.