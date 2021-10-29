If you want to turn your iPad Pro into a full-time work machine, you can't go far wrong Apple's own Magic Keyboard. The premium keyboard turns your iPad into a laptop instantly with no fussy pairing process and no clipping in and out of a case.
And right now, you can score the 12.9-inch model with over $100 off via Amazon. This is a match for a record-low price it has hit just once before. We don't know how long this deal will last so don't wait on placing your order.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
It's not often that we see big discounts on first-party apple accessories, but today is one of those days. The premium Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to a record low price at Amazon. Act fast to snag one.
For many people, the iPad Pro straddles the line between a full laptop and a tablet, though iPadOS gaining the ability to support mouse and trackpad input has really boosted its usability for a lot of folks.
Connecting a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad can be a clunky experience though and keeping your peripherals charge is another headache entirely. That's why Apple's Magic Keyboard is so clever.
It gives you the physical typing experience of its laptop keyboards, complete with backlighting, as well as a multi-touch trackpad for navigating the iPad's UI. It also doesn't need to be paired. Instead, it works via the Smart Connector and magnetically attaches to the back of your iPad Pro. It even features USB-C pass-through charging so you can keep your iPad's USB-C port free for plugging in a USB stick or other accessory.
Today's price on the Magic Keyboard is the lowest we've seen by far since its release. It only applies to the 12.9-inch variant in black with the white version only discounted by $19.
For more information on exactly how well it works (spoiler: very well), check out our iPad Magic Keyboard review in which we called it "a typing experience on iPad like no other".
