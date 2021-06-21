One of the smartest, and most convenient, upgrades that you can make to your home is replacing that old non-programmable thermostat with one of the best HomeKit thermostats . Already one of the cheapest HomeKit thermostats available, the ecobee Lite SmartThermostat is even more affordable today thanks to a Prime Day deal that shaves 15% off of the retail price. Now, for just $144, you can save up front and even more in the long run with potential savings to your home's energy bill.

ecobee's Lite SmartThermostat gives you app and voice controls over your home's heating and air in an incredibly affordable package this Prime Day. While it lacks a remote room sensor, you can always add one later if you want finer control over your home's climate.

Like the flagship ecobee SmartThermostat , the more affordable Lite Smart Thermostat works with the ecobee app available on iOS and Android, as well as with HomeKit and Alexa. Through app and voice controls, you can cool your home down from the comforts of your couch, and with scheduling options, you can put money back into your pocket by shutting everything off when nobody is at home.

The ecobee Lite also works with ecobee's signature remote RoomSensors, although one is not included in the box. With the remote sensors — one of our picks for best HomeKit temperature sensors, you can tailor your home's climate based on the most critical rooms like bedrooms instead of the hallway.

ecobee's cheaper thermostat also lacks onboard microphones that enable hands-free Alexa directly on the device like its more expensive sibling. However, you can still use your existing echo devices or HomePod mini to warm up your home on-demand. Plus, if you are concerned with having an always-on microphone in your home, the lack of onboard Alexa in the ecobee Lite may be a positive.

With the savings that you get with the ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, you may be able to expand your smart home even further with the best Prime Day Apple TV deals, which includes all of the best HomeKit smart home accessories sales.