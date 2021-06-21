If you are looking for ways to beef up your home's security this Prime Day , then the ecobee SmartCamera should be at the top of your list. ecobee's camera — already one of the best HomeKit cameras around at its regular price, keeps you aware of all of the action in your home with timely activity notifications and remote check-ins from anywhere in the world. Now with the internet's biggest shopping day in full swing, you can score one for 30% off.

The ecobee SmartCamera combines all of the smart home security essentials into one incredibly slick package. This camera sports a high definition 1080p camera, smoke alarm detection, siren, baby monitoring, built-in Alexa, and HomeKit Secure Video — all at a price that won't break the bank this Prime Day.

ecobee's camera keeps an eye on your home with gorgeous 1080p high definition visuals with a 180-degree wide field of view. A unique intelligent tracking feature and person detection follow around a subject within the camera's perspective so you can capture all of the details if something strange is going on.

The ecobee SmartCamera works with the ecobee app — available for iOS and Android, as well as Apple's HomeKit and Amazon's Alexa. Through HomeKit, you can store a rolling 10-days worth of footage securely in iCloud, and with Alexa on-board, you can shout out commands to Amazon's assistant without the need for an echo or other device.

If all of that wasn't enough, ecobee's camera also works in tandem with other ecobee accessories through the Haven Home Monitoring service. For a small monthly fee, the SmartCamera can act as a full-blown security system with an integrated siren that sounds if an ecobee SmartSensor, SmartThermostat, or RoomSensor detects motion while you are out and about.

