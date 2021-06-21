Are you ready to put an end to those long trips across your house at night to adjust your thermostat? You are in luck then, as this Prime Day deal on the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control is the perfect way to adjust your home's heating and air right from the comforts of your bed. For two days only, you can score ecobee's thermostat for 20% off.
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control | 20% off at Amazon
The ecobee SmartThermostat — our top pick for best HomeKit thermostats, instantly makes your home's heating and air smart with convenient apps and voice controls. An included RoomSensor allows you to tune your home's climate according to the room of your choice, and HomeKit support enables automation with other smart home accessories.
ecobee's SmartThermostat with Voice Control features a large, easy-to-read touchscreen display that puts controls just a tap away. You can also control your thermostat via the ecobee app, available on iOS and Android, or through the Home app on your iPhone.
Aside from convenient controls, ecobee's SmartThermostat can help save you money on your electric bills. With the ecobee app, you can create a custom schedule for your home, and the free eco+ feature makes management hands-free with automatic adjustments based on your home's habits.
The ecobee SmartThermostat also has another trick up its sleeve — built-in Alexa. Instead of having to shell out for an Amazon Echo, you can shout smart home commands and temperature adjustments right to your thermostat. If you prefer Siri, you will even be able to switch to Apple's assistant later this year.
If you are looking for additional smart home savings, then take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day Apple TV deals, including HomeKit accessories. For even more discounts on just about everything under the sun, check out our Prime Day roundup.
