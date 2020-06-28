First off, I think I'm most excited for iOS 14. We're finally getting Home screen widgets, which is very similar to Microsoft's Live Tiles on Windows Phone. I've always thought that widgets should have been on the Home screen because it's the screen that I look at the most. Sure, the Today View is just a swipe away, but a lot of people may not know how to access their widgets. And widgets can give me bits of data in a quick glance. And it's not just being on the Home screen that is exciting to me, but the fact that we can now customize the size of the widgets as well — the possibilities are endless! Of course, right now with the betas, it seems that the usefulness of these new widgets depends on the developer, so we won't see the full potential until the public release in the fall.

Another thing that I'm eager to have on my iPhone (I only use an iPod touch for the iOS beta) is the App Library. On my primary iPhone, I have hundreds of apps, and let me tell you — aside from my first Home screen page, everything else is an absolute mess. With the new App Library feature, there seems to be a function that lets you hide entire pages from your Home screen. I can't wait to just yeet my Home screen pages full of folders and random app downloads off of my Home screen, and just have a single Home screen and search for everything else with App Library. Plus, it seems to automatically organize everything by category, and you can access an alphabetical list and search for apps, so I'm not worried about not finding anything. I only really care about the first page of the Home screen, and that's going to have some major tweaking with widgets once I have it on my iPhone.

Some other big features that I'm looking forward to in iOS 14 are Picture-in-Picture video, no more giant full-screen takeover for incoming phone calls, and App Clips. Oh, and those Messages improvements are especially nice — pinned conversations, mentions, and inline replies? Yes, please!

I talk about all of the iOS 14 features in our FAQ, and don't forget to check out some of the most important iOS 14 features, as well as smaller ones that you may have missed.