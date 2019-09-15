It used to be that we could count on Apple to launch a new iPhone every fall, usually within the first couple of weeks of September. It was, and still is, the one constant in Apple's yearly product cycle. This year, it was the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. Fall has turned into an entire season of Apple product launches now. We saw a new iPhone and the new Apple Watch Series 5, but we also got a new iPad. This week, Apple will release iOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13, with iPadOS 13 launching on Sept. 30 and macOS Catalina arriving "in October." Apple Arcade is also finally arriving. Oh, but there's more. November 1, Apple TV+ launches across our shiny new Apple devices, and we still haven't heard about the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which means there's a pretty good chance we'll see another event in October.

It's no longer that there is a yearly Apple event in the fall. Fall is now Apple Season. Every week this month, something big from Apple is dropping and there may be more to come in October.

I wonder how sustainable this level of attention can be? I know, not every year is going to have three separate dates for software updates, two separate dates for hardware launches, and two new services launching on separate days. But spreading everything out seems like it would spread the excitement across too much time, like butter scraped over too much bread.

Don't get me wrong. I actually appreciate that Apple isn't throwing everything but the kitchen sink at us all at once. I'm not sure my wallet, brain, or my emotions could handle all of that. Plus, the workload. Nightmare.

This season, however, feels a bit too much. If and when Apple announces the new iPad Pro or MacBook Pro, or finally gives us the official launch date of the Mac Pro, are we going to still be spinning from all the new hardware and software coming in September to even notice? Are we going to be too busy playing games in Apple Arcade to preorder another Apple device?

Launching as many products in the fall, ahead of the holiday shopping season, is clearly the most financially reasonable schedule for Apple, and I'm glad we get to spend a few months playing with all the fun new gadgets and services, but maybe, just a little, I wish these presents were doled out throughout the year with a little more regularity and reliability instead of all at once at the end of the year.

We're covering every new product, hardware, software, and services, that Apple announced throughout these coming weeks. If you want to know about how to set up your new iPhone, download the latest software, or sign up for a new Apple service, be sure to check in with us daily. We've got you covered.

Happy iPhone week (and Apple Watch week, and iOS 13 week, and Apple Arcade week, and ... well, you get it).

Lory Gil