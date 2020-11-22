Welcome back to another week of Editor's Desk with yours truly, folks. Can you believe that Turkey Day is just a few days away? It's been a wild year, that's for sure, but we're fast approaching the end of 2020, so you know what that means: Black Friday and the holiday madness is just around the corner! We'll be covering all of the best Black Friday Apple deals once Thanksgiving is over, so make sure to stay tuned right here if you want to save some bucks.