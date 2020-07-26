We're approaching the end of July (crazy how time flew by), and you know what that means — iPhone 12 rumors are coming in hot! So let's just dive in.
First off, there's a new iPhone 12 concept video floating around, which is based off of previous leaks, so you have the flat edges, smaller notch, LiDAR scanner, and various colors. Other iPhone 12 rumors include supporting sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G (but don't expect that in the iPhone 13) and possibly smaller capacity batteries. This 10-minute long video shows off the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max concepts, as well as throwing in an iPhone SE 2021 concept, which I find highly unlikely. After all, the original iPhone SE came out in 2016, and the second-generation iPhone SE only came out a few months ago, so there was a four year gap. Still, it's important to remember that these are merely concepts based off of what we know so far, but nothing has been confirmed until Apple says so.
Speaking of the iPhone SE, our managing editor, Lory Gil, has dropped her iPhone 11 Pro in favor of the iPhone SE (2020) for the past three months, and she has no regrets. I highly recommend giving her 3-month review of the iPhone SE a look if you haven't already. And while I don't have a reason to downgrade, if I needed a backup phone, I'd definitely go pick up an iPhone SE right now.
While we're on the topic of concepts, there are a lot of folks who aren't too happy that Home screen widgets are coming to iOS 14, but not iPadOS 14, for some reason. While there is technically still time for Apple to change its mind on the matter, others have already taken it to their own hands. Parker Ortolani has created an iPadOS 15 concept of how Home screen widgets should work on the iPad. Ortolani comes up with a more modular approach, which would allow users to place apps and widgets anywhere on the screen, leading the way for true customization, as well as a "Pro Menu" where you can quickly jump into frequently changed settings on the fly. We've still got a ways to go before iPadOS 15 (heck, we still need the actual release of iPadOS 14), but this concept definitely looks like it could work in the future. Hopefully Apple takes some notes.
Oh, and since we're talking about the next iteration of software, it's great that Messages is getting some cool new features in iOS 14, especially for group chats. However, the new features really don't matter if you're still talking to people who are non-iPhone users, since things like naming group chats, inline replies, and mentions aren't possible unless everyone is using an Apple device. I do a more in-depth take on this in an editorial, so make sure to check it out if you haven't. Maybe one day that can change — one can dream.
If you're looking for some distractions to keep you occupied, don't worry, I've got you covered. First, Martin Nobel created a fun video of every Mac startup and crash chime, including those found in macOS Big Sur. This is a nice trip down memory lane for most of us, and just a great way to see how the chimes have evolved over time. Looking for a new game to play on your Nintendo Switch? You should probably pick up Paper Mario: The Origami King, but if you're wondering if it's worth it or not, make sure to check out Rebecca Spear's review before dropping the dough. And if you're looking for some television to watch, perhaps you should give Peacock a try. Our own Bryan Wolfe wrote up a great, comprehensive review of NBC's new streaming service, and it even has a free tier, so you can enjoy without paying a dime if you want.
Anyways, that's a wrap for this week. See you next time!
- Christine Romero-Chan
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
