Another week has gone by, bringing us one week closer to Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. As of this writing, Apple's developer conference will be taking place in just a week, where all of the next iterations of software for Apple's devices will be shown off. Let's dive in.

This week, we saw a very cool concept of what iOS 16 could be from Nicholas Ghigo. In this concept video, he showcases customizable buttons on the Lock Screen, interactive widgets, a redesigned Control Center, Always On display, multiple timers, and more. A lot of these features are things that I'm hoping to see in iOS 16 myself, so it looks like I'm not the only one out here.

While my biggest customization request was for more streamlined theming and icon customization, I would love to be able to reconfigure the shortcuts on the Lock Screen too. Though I'm not sure if I'd actually change them from the Flashlight and Camera, as I use those quite frequently, but I know others would love to have the choice to do so. Kind of like changing our default apps, which to this day, still only remains the browser and email app. iOS just needs a bit more flexibility when it comes to letting us customize our devices the way we want them.

iOS needs to let us customize our devices the way we want them.

Another big one is interactive widgets. Even though I currently use a few widgets on my Home screen right now, they're just kind of there, showing me information and looking cool. But I can't do much else with them because they're not interactive. The concept video shows off the potential of interactive widgets, such as a Music widget with playback controls — this is what widgets should have done from day one! Right now, I find the Music app widget pointless, because it just sits there and shows off Listening Activity. Like, what good is that for? Tapping on an album just opens up the Music app. In its current state, the Music widget is nothing more than a larger, more glorified way to open up Music. Seriously, if interactive widgets become a thing in iOS 16, I can't wait to see what other possibilities developers can come up with.

You'll also see a better App Switcher in that concept video, which is reminiscent of what the iPad App Switcher is at the moment. I end up with so many open apps, that closing them is a pain in the current state — having an iPadOS-like App Switcher on the best iPhone would make it easier to see what I actually have open so I can close certain apps faster.

With WWDC just a week away, I hope Apple takes some ideas from the concepts out there. Developers who are curious about what will be taking place during WWDC can also check out the full program now.

