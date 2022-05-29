Another week has gone by, bringing us one week closer to Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. As of this writing, Apple's developer conference will be taking place in just a week, where all of the next iterations of software for Apple's devices will be shown off. Let's dive in.
This iOS 16 concept is what Apple should do
This week, we saw a very cool concept of what iOS 16 could be from Nicholas Ghigo. In this concept video, he showcases customizable buttons on the Lock Screen, interactive widgets, a redesigned Control Center, Always On display, multiple timers, and more. A lot of these features are things that I'm hoping to see in iOS 16 myself, so it looks like I'm not the only one out here.
While my biggest customization request was for more streamlined theming and icon customization, I would love to be able to reconfigure the shortcuts on the Lock Screen too. Though I'm not sure if I'd actually change them from the Flashlight and Camera, as I use those quite frequently, but I know others would love to have the choice to do so. Kind of like changing our default apps, which to this day, still only remains the browser and email app. iOS just needs a bit more flexibility when it comes to letting us customize our devices the way we want them.
Another big one is interactive widgets. Even though I currently use a few widgets on my Home screen right now, they're just kind of there, showing me information and looking cool. But I can't do much else with them because they're not interactive. The concept video shows off the potential of interactive widgets, such as a Music widget with playback controls — this is what widgets should have done from day one! Right now, I find the Music app widget pointless, because it just sits there and shows off Listening Activity. Like, what good is that for? Tapping on an album just opens up the Music app. In its current state, the Music widget is nothing more than a larger, more glorified way to open up Music. Seriously, if interactive widgets become a thing in iOS 16, I can't wait to see what other possibilities developers can come up with.
You'll also see a better App Switcher in that concept video, which is reminiscent of what the iPad App Switcher is at the moment. I end up with so many open apps, that closing them is a pain in the current state — having an iPadOS-like App Switcher on the best iPhone would make it easier to see what I actually have open so I can close certain apps faster.
With WWDC just a week away, I hope Apple takes some ideas from the concepts out there. Developers who are curious about what will be taking place during WWDC can also check out the full program now.
A fresh serving of iPhone 14 rumors to satiate your appetite
Though WWDC is around the corner, don't expect any hardware announcements, at least not any new iPhones. After all, there's a separate event in the fall for that. But that won't stop the rumor mill from churning.
In the past week, we got two nice little nuggets of iPhone 14 rumors. The first is that the iPhone 14 Pro may have a 1Hz refresh mode allowing for an Always On display. This is a feature that I've been hoping to see on an iPhone for a few years now, and it looks like we might possibly see it later this year. Ross Young was asked to confirm if the iPhone 14 Pros will go down to 1Hz, to which he replied, "Can't confirm, but expecting it." Young has a pretty good track record when it comes to his knowledge of the supply chain and relevant technologies, so it's a high possibility. While nothing is confirmed until Apple announces it, of course, this may be one to put on your bingo card this fall.
I wish the Pro models would come in pink, but purple? I'll take it.
The next rumor is that the iPhone 14 Pro may come in a purple color this time around. I really wish that Apple would just make the Pro models in pink or rose gold, but hey, purple? I'll still take it, as it's one of my top three favorite colors. I just wish it could be a more saturated, deep purple instead of pastel lavender, but hey, beggars can't be choosers I suppose. I tend to buy the new iPhone in whichever new color is offered, so I will look forward to this one.
Some random tidbits from the week
Apparently a woman dropped her Hermès Apple Watch while on a ride in Walt Disney World's EPCOT, then her husband tried to retrieve it (a big no-no at Disney parks), and she now claims there were $40k of fraudulent charges since she had an AMEX with an unlimited credit line on it. This is a hilariously fishy story to me, because either she had a really bad passcode, or she's trying to get a free vacation. The best Apple Watch locks the moment it's off your wrist and you need a passcode for Apple Pay. Yeah, I'm just not buying it.
There was another school shooting in the U.S. I won't say too much on the subject, but I'm honestly tired, sad, and angry. Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done NOW. How many more innocent children need to die before the U.S. gets its shit together?
After all of this, I need a well-deserved break, especially for my mental health. I hope that you all take care of yourselves, and make sure to hug your loved ones a little harder each day.
Until next time,
- Christine Romero-Chan
