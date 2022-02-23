Emma Laird has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried on the upcoming show The Crowded Room.

The new Apple TV+ show will also star Emmy Rossum while Sasha Lane and Christopher Abbott are said to be on board, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The dramatic thriller will be written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, the report continues.

Kornél Mundruczó, who helmed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, is directing the 10-episode first season of the series, which is based in part on The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes — a book about the first man acquitted of a major crime using the defense of dissociative identity disorder — and in part on Goldsman's own life.

Laird will play Danny's girlfriend in the show that will reportedly begin filming in March in New York.

With the new show having not yet begun filming it's impossible to know when it will be available for us to watch on Apple TV+. We do know that you'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch it, however

